Gov. Justices announces West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the prizes for the West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice said the program will run for 4 weeks and that registration will begin on Tuesday.

Round 3 will focus on those between the ages of 5-18 with incentives, with parents’ permission, to get vaccinated.

Prizes include:

25 $10,000 educated saving funds

100 lifetime hunting and fishing license a week

Grand Prize winner will recieve a $50,000 savings fund, the school where student is from will also recieve a $50,000 check and a Babydog party.

Gov. Justice said those ages 5-17 will need a parent’s permission to enter the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia still has federal dollars available to use and people are getting vaccinated with the lottery. West Virginia plans to spend 2-3 million dollars on Round 3.

Over 63 percent of West Virginians over the age of 5 are currently vaccinated, according to Gov. Justice

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.