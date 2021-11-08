CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Celtics interested in trading for 76ers G Ben Simmons

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 7 days ago

The Boston Celtics have expressed interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, The Athletic reported Monday.

The report described the talks as “fluid with no traction as of yet,” and said any potential deal must include Boston forward Jaylen Brown.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, has yet to play for the 76ers this season. The team reportedly began fining him his $360,000 game checks last Friday for each contest he misses.

Refusing 76ers’ Help

Simmons, 25, has told the organization he is working on his mental health but has refused to accept any help from team physicians.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his five-year contract. He has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 275 games since Philadelphia drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016 — two spots ahead of Brown.

Brown, 25, made his first All-Star team last season and is averaging a career-high 25.6 points through eight games this season. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCqTC_0cq9fbZj00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Ben Simmons may return to 76ers on Friday

A late return from New Orleans following a season-opening win means a likely day off for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. That extends the drama surrounding All-Star point guard Ben Simmons another 24 hours and leaves open the possibility Simmons could suit up for Friday’s game with his teammates. The...
NBA
Field Level Media

76ers suspend Ben Simmons for season opener

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that Ben Simmons has been suspended for one game after reportedly being thrown out of practice Tuesday. Simmons will miss Philadelphia’s season opener at New Orleans on Wednesday. Simmons was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. According to one report, he was not engaged during...
NBA
Field Level Media

Report: 76ers to begin fining disgruntled Ben Simmons again

The Philadelphia 76ers have resumed fining All-Star guard Ben Simmons his $360,000 check for each game he misses, ESPN reported Friday. Simmons has yet to play this season, saying he isn’t mentally ready. The team assessed him $2 million in penalties for holding out of training camp and not taking...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Karl-Anthony Towns traded to Cs in 3-team Ben Simmons mock trade

Boston Celtics fans would probably be very thrilled if the latest Ben Simmons-Cs mock blockbuster trade were to materialize in real life. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has Simmons being sent to a third team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns being the primary return in a deal also involving Jaylen Brown heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

76ers resume fining Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers fined All-Star guard Ben Simmons his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons and plan to continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations, sources told ESPN on Friday. Source: Adrian...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Fieldlevelmedia
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Celtics-76ers discussing Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons swap?

NBA Rumors: The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are discussing a Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons swap. The Philadelphia 76ers may be off to a strong start to the season, and they’re sitting atop the Eastern Conference, but their situation with Ben Simmons is still very much unresolved. And The Athletic’s Sham Charania said as much is so in his latest update (subscription required).
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Ben Simmons meets with 76ers-recommended mental health specialist

Ben Simmons – while claiming he isn’t mentally ready to play – has kept the 76ers at arm’s length. So, they resumed fining him. Simmons has reportedly met with mental-health professionals through the players’ union for months. It’s easy to see how his mental challenges could be directly tied to the 76ers.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Reportedly Isn't Comfortable with Mental Health Doctor on 76ers' Staff

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has received outside mental health assistance as he remains away from the team to start the 2021-22 season. "Philadelphia does not have a mental health doctor on its staff with whom Simmons is comfortable," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday. Simmons returned to the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Celtics Rumors: 2 potential Ben Simmons trades that could happen

The Boston Celtics 2021-22 season has not gotten off to a great start. They are 4-6 through their first 10 games, and now they are set to be without Jaylen Brown for the next few games due to a hamstring injury. We have seen signs of improvement lately, especially during their recent three game road trip (particularly against the Miami Heat), but the results still aren’t exactly what the team and their fans are looking for.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Kendrick Perkins Has Passionate Reaction to Ben Simmons, Celtics Trade Rumors

Perkins has passionate reaction to latest Ben Simmons-Celtics rumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The latest NBA team involved in Ben Simmons trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. This development is probably surprising to many basketball fans, especially since Celtics star Jaylen Brown would have to be included in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Hard pass on Boston Celtics trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons?

With news that the Boston Celtics have an interest in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, you might think there would be enthusiastic support for using Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as the return on the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman” podcast. Brown is the supposed starting point of any Sixers ask and the focus of more than one trade suggestion from co-host John Goodman.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Rich Paul: Ben Simmons' Standoff with 76ers Is About Mental Health, Not a Trade

Ben Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, believes the Philadelphia 76ers have made the player's mental health problems worse with their actions this season. "I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue —that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben," Paul said, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. "Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?"
NBA
FOX59

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Justin Holiday is a nice luxury to have in the second unit. Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. “Justin is a very good player as a started in […]
NBA
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy