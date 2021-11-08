Crews respond to crash in Huntington

UPDATE (11:52 a.m. on Monday, November 8): According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle crashed while traveling northbound on Ohio River Road at around 11:06 a.m.

The vehicle hit a pole, a truck and a few other cars in a parking lot. The vehicle appears to have flipped over during the crash.

Due to reports of drug paraphernalia, including needles, impairment might have been a factor in this crash.

The driver was unharmed, and no other people were reported injured.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a crash in Huntington on the 4200 block of Ohio River Road.

The vehicle is reportedly leaking fuel.

The Ohio River Road Fire Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s office and Cabell County EMS responded.

