CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Crews respond to crash in Huntington

By Bailey Brautigan, Natalie Wadas
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0xMw_0cq9fZl900

UPDATE (11:52 a.m. on Monday, November 8): According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle crashed while traveling northbound on Ohio River Road at around 11:06 a.m.

The vehicle hit a pole, a truck and a few other cars in a parking lot. The vehicle appears to have flipped over during the crash.

Due to reports of drug paraphernalia, including needles, impairment might have been a factor in this crash.

The driver was unharmed, and no other people were reported injured.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a crash in Huntington on the 4200 block of Ohio River Road.

The vehicle is reportedly leaking fuel.

The Ohio River Road Fire Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s office and Cabell County EMS responded.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story when new information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com , the WOWK 13 News App , and on 13 News on air .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

AMBER alerts in Ohio: triggers explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sound, lights, pictures and text on communication devices during an AMBER alert warn people that a child has been kidnapped. AMBER alerts were set up first in Texas in 1996 after a child was abducted and murdered there; it’s now a national program. Four criteria have to be met in […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
County
Cabell County, WV
Huntington, WV
Accidents
Cabell County, WV
Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

KCHD reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 40 new COVID-19 cases. Those new cases bring the total number of cases to 26,235 for the area throughout the outbreak. Officials also report two new deaths. A 74 year old woman and a 64 year old man. Those deaths bring the total […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

SOMC still dealing with effects of cyber attack

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Southern Ohio Medical Center is still investigating a cyber attack from Thursday, and according to a message sent to patients, the hospital has canceled some Monday appointments due to the breach. Below is a list of locations at which appointments were canceled on Monday: Outpatient Medical Imaging (Radiology) Outpatient Cardiac Testing Sleep Lab […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

1969 heist solved after man’s ‘unassuming’ life in hiding

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Federal marshals in Ohio say a 1969 bank robbery has been closed following the death earlier this year of the man they say was responsible. Authorities say 20-year-old Theodore Conrad was a bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out with a paper bag containing $215,000. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Accident#Cabell County Dispatch
WOWK 13 News

Officials explain why Amber Alert was not immediately issued after 5-year-old girl was taken from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials provided updates Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday and reunited with her family. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The alert was canceled Friday when […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Snowplow drivers needed throughout Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers as the department, like many businesses, faces a shortage of those with commercial drivers licenses. “The hardest thing, especially here in central Ohio, is we’re competing with lots of places that are feeling that CDL driver shortage,” said Brooke Ebersole, the public information officer […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy