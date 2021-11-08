CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bears#Monday Night Football#Weather#American Football#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
The Spun

Raiders Suffered Brutal Injury Loss On Sunday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders are trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7, at halftime on Sunday night. Unfortunately, a halftime deficit to the Chiefs isn’t all the Raiders have to worry about. Las Vegas has reportedly lost a key contributor to a potentially significant injury on Sunday night. Raiders fullback Alec...
NFL
SportsGrid

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Monday Night (Bears at Steelers)

I’m guessing this Bears–Steelers matchup wouldn’t have been anyone’s first choice for a primetime slot entering Week 9, but given some of the wacky results we witnessed on Sunday, perhaps this one surprises us, too? On paper, this is expected to be a low-scoring contest at a mere 39.5-point over/under, and the hometown Steelers are favored by seven points.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers on ‘Monday Night Football,’ including David Montgomery’s potential return — plus our Week 9 predictions

The Chicago Bears will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on “Monday Night Football.” Bears coach Matt Nagy said there was “definite urgency” around Halas Hall during the week as the team prepared for its last game before the bye week against a Steelers team that has won three straight. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look ...
NFL
WGN Radio

The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears at the bye, IHSA quarterfinals, and North Central HC Jeff Thorne

On episode 18, Kevin Powell is joined by Eric Edholm (1:12-20:08) from Yahoo Sports. They talk about the Bears, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and the taunting call in the NFL. Then Kevin previews the quarterfinals of the IHSA state football playoffs with Michael O’Brien (20:18-36:00) from the Chicago Sun-Times. And then Jeff Thorne, head football coach […]
NFL
CBS Seattle

Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?

(CBS Minnesota) — It seems that the Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks after all. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return from finger surgery, which caused him to miss three games for the Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID and was later revealed to be unvaccinated, can rejoin the Packers this coming Saturday if he clears the NFL’s protocols. He will play Sunday if available. The Seahawks have sunk to 3-5 in Wilson’s absence. Under backup Geno Smith, they lost by a field goal...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Dalvin Cook playing today vs. the Chargers?

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook hit the news cycle this week after his former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, accused him of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. With the NFL’s personal conduct policy not far behind these headlines, is the Vikings’ RB playing in Week 10, or will Minnesota list him as inactive?
NFL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy