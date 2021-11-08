Related
Baker Mayfield’s struggles lead to franchise-altering decision for the Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns find themselves at a disappointing 5-5 on the season following an ugly 45-7 loss
Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure
In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
Mike Tomlin Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
How Much Is Green Bay Packers Star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Worth?
Aaron Rodgers may have handed his spot on the Green Bay Packers to Jordan Love when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. The quarterback will be quarantined for 10 days after contracting the...
Bucs’ Tom Brady sounds off after stunning loss vs. Washington Football Team
Tom Brady wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thoroughly outplayed by an undermanned Washington Football Team side. The Bucs quarterback wanted nothing but to end his portion of the postgame presser as soon as possible, but was critical of his team’s play in the brief time he was up there.
Raiders Suffered Brutal Injury Loss On Sunday Night
The Las Vegas Raiders are trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7, at halftime on Sunday night. Unfortunately, a halftime deficit to the Chiefs isn’t all the Raiders have to worry about. Las Vegas has reportedly lost a key contributor to a potentially significant injury on Sunday night. Raiders fullback Alec...
Cards’ Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins game-time calls vs. Panthers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be considered game-time decisions for this weekend’s home
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Monday Night (Bears at Steelers)
I’m guessing this Bears–Steelers matchup wouldn’t have been anyone’s first choice for a primetime slot entering Week 9, but given some of the wacky results we witnessed on Sunday, perhaps this one surprises us, too? On paper, this is expected to be a low-scoring contest at a mere 39.5-point over/under, and the hometown Steelers are favored by seven points.
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyle Pitts in his Week 10 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL picks: Predictions for Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Monday Night Football, Week 9
Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season will feature a marquee Monday Night Football game on November 8, 2021 when Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears take on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Want to bet on the NFL?. Kickoff is slated for...
5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers on ‘Monday Night Football,’ including David Montgomery’s potential return — plus our Week 9 predictions
The Chicago Bears will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on “Monday Night Football.” Bears coach Matt Nagy said there was “definite urgency” around Halas Hall during the week as the team prepared for its last game before the bye week against a Steelers team that has won three straight. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look ...
The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears at the bye, IHSA quarterfinals, and North Central HC Jeff Thorne
On episode 18, Kevin Powell is joined by Eric Edholm (1:12-20:08) from Yahoo Sports. They talk about the Bears, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and the taunting call in the NFL. Then Kevin previews the quarterfinals of the IHSA state football playoffs with Michael O’Brien (20:18-36:00) from the Chicago Sun-Times. And then Jeff Thorne, head football coach […]
NFL fines Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh for unsportsmanlike conduct
The NFL fined Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, following his taunting penalty in Week 9, NFL.com
NFL officials privately admit refs missed crucial calls in Chicago Bears’ loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
While the National Football League defended referee Tony Corrente and his crew for calls made in the Week 9 Monday
Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?
(CBS Minnesota) — It seems that the Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks after all. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return from finger surgery, which caused him to miss three games for the Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID and was later revealed to be unvaccinated, can rejoin the Packers this coming Saturday if he clears the NFL’s protocols. He will play Sunday if available. The Seahawks have sunk to 3-5 in Wilson’s absence. Under backup Geno Smith, they lost by a field goal...
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cowboys dismantle Chiefs, former NFL MVPs silence Father Time
NFL Week 11 could be one of the most entertaining Sundays of the 2021 regular season. Playoff contenders are going
Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 list, out for Sunday’s game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after landing on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list
Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch
The Chargers are slight favorites heading into their contest with the Minnesota Vikings coming off their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets
Check-in here throughout the year for the NFL games today full weekly schedule. Including links to Sportsnaut’s season forecasts for
Is Dalvin Cook playing today vs. the Chargers?
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook hit the news cycle this week after his former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, accused him of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. With the NFL’s personal conduct policy not far behind these headlines, is the Vikings’ RB playing in Week 10, or will Minnesota list him as inactive?
