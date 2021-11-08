(CBS Minnesota) — It seems that the Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks after all. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return from finger surgery, which caused him to miss three games for the Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID and was later revealed to be unvaccinated, can rejoin the Packers this coming Saturday if he clears the NFL’s protocols. He will play Sunday if available. The Seahawks have sunk to 3-5 in Wilson’s absence. Under backup Geno Smith, they lost by a field goal...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO