Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker and other MSU coaches hold weekly press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker, and a handful of other MSU coaches spoke with the media today.

Izzo and the Spartans will be kicking off their season in the Champions Classic tomorrow against No. 3 Kansas at Madison Square Garden.

The Spartans start the season unranked, but things are looking optimistic after a handful of new players were brought in.

Freshman Max Christie has received rave reviews from Izzo in his short time on campus, and the Spartans are hoping to get more from their returning players as well.

On the football front, MSU was coming off a huge win against their biggest rival, but Tucker and the Spartans traveled to West Lafayette on Saturday and lost to unranked Purdue.

All is not lost for MSU though, as they still have a strong chance of making the Big Ten Championship if they beat Ohio State and win the remainder of their games.

Women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, hockey coach Danton Cole and volleyball coach Cathy George also joined Tucker and Izzo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.