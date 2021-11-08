CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Police investigate shots fired incident in Johnson City home

By Emily Venuti
 7 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City police responded to a domestic incident on Sunday where a gun may have been fired.

Police visited the residence on Endicott Avenue where they located 26 year-old Ryan Button.

Button was detained by the officers, and a search warrant for the home was obtained.

Police reportedly found a high-capacity Zigna Sport Zoraki 9mm handgun, a 9mm blank gun, and a .22 rifle.

It was determined Button had fired one of the guns inside the residence towards the street.

He was taken to the Broome County Jail.

