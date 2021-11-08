CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss star Paul Stanley’s father has died at the age of 101

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago
Kiss singer Paul Stanley’s father has died, aged 101. The band’s co-frontman shared his grief on social media, confirming the passing of his dad William Eisen - who survived the Holocaust - and revealing the “pride” William had for his son’s music career. The 69-year-old rocker posted on Twitter:...

