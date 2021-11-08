Fairburn police officer dies from illness, officials say
FAIRBURN, Ga. - The Fairburn Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its...www.fox5atlanta.com
FAIRBURN, Ga. - The Fairburn Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its...www.fox5atlanta.com
I find it hard to believe that Police Officers aren’t offered really inexpensive life policies given their line of work. How does the military offer Soldiers inexpensive life policies?
Folks, it's really simple. Purchase yourself some good life insurance or at least a burial policy in order to avoid a GoFundMe campaign.
Comments / 8