CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

Fairburn police officer dies from illness, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBURN, Ga. - The Fairburn Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 8

70Baby
6d ago

I find it hard to believe that Police Officers aren’t offered really inexpensive life policies given their line of work. How does the military offer Soldiers inexpensive life policies?

Reply(1)
2
Darrin Graves
6d ago

Folks, it's really simple. Purchase yourself some good life insurance or at least a burial policy in order to avoid a GoFundMe campaign.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Judge dismisses weapons charge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial before closing arguments

A Wisconsin prosecutor on Monday called Kyle Rittenhouse a gunman with no “honor” or “legal authority” to kill two men during protests last year in Kenosha. In closing arguments to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger challenged Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense when he gunned down Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, on Aug. 25 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

O'Rourke launches bid for Texas governor

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fairburn, GA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden set for expansive virtual meeting with Chinese president

President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS News

"Sesame Street" debuts Ji-Young, its first Asian American muppet

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy