How one tiny home community gives San Jose families new life

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 7 days ago

Tucked behind the old San Jose City Hall, a tiny home community is lifting local families off the streets.

A neighborhood of roughly 60 residents in 25 units, Casitas de Esperanza —or tiny homes of hope—is a model of how Santa Clara County can help some of the most vulnerable unhoused people, residents at the site said.

The community, and the on-site programs, is “a blessing” for single mom Maria Castaneda and her three children.

“It was an instant relief for us because all four of us didn’t have to share the same mattress anymore,” Castaneda told San José Spotlight. “When we got the call, we said ‘yes’ immediately.”

Castaneda and her kids, who are 18, 15 and 7, have stayed at the site since March. Her family of four was among thousands of South Bay residents who found themselves sleeping on couches and in shelters for years because they couldn’t afford the sky-high rent in San Jose .

The homelessness crisis exploded in Santa Clara County in 2019 as the county recorded more than 9,700 unhoused people . The problem has only gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates said.

In February, Santa Clara County partnered with San Jose-based youth advocacy nonprofit Amigos de Guadalupe and other groups such as Project WeHope, which provides showers and laundry services on site, to open its first ever tiny home community .

The county spent $1.4 million on the pilot program and has budgeted another $1.6 million for the next two years in operational costs. The program welcomes both families with young children and adults.

The program has already seen success. This week, Castaneda’s family will get their keys to a rental apartment in the Alum Rock neighborhood, a place they can call home.

“I’m so grateful to have been here because I got the help that I needed,” Castaneda said. “And we don’t get to go back and be homeless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26X2G6_0cq9cBdu00
Maria Castaneda recalled how moving into Casitas de Esperanza was a turning point for the whole family. Photo by Tran Nguyen.

A sense of community

Castaneda can’t remember the last time her family had a home. When the pandemic hit, they bounced from one shelter to another for months, she said.

On a sunny Friday morning, as her youngest son Jesus, 7, was brushing her hair, Castaneda recalled how moving into Casitas de Esperanza was a turning point for the whole family.

“I was emotionally drained,” Castaneda said. “But I was able to talk to my case manager, who told me that I’m going to be OK, and my kids too. That’s how I got through.”

A tiny home at the site costs roughly $10,000, officials said. Each unit has four foldable beds, a heating and cooling unit and shelving. The site also provides daily meals, WiFi and other basic needs.

The site is currently hosting 20 adults and 40 children, ranging from 1 to 18 years old. The Castanedas are the fifth family who have found stability—and permanent housing—after living in the site, said Laura Delgado, program director for Amigos de Guadalupe.

“We really believe in building a community with (residents) and providing what we would want for ourselves,” Delgado told San José Spotlight. “A lot of our folks continue to be unhoused because they haven’t been able to build relationships and keep in touch.”

During their stay, case managers on-site helped Castaneda’s children enroll in schools again. They also worked closely with Castaneda to find affordable housing and help with rent and security deposits.

For Castaneda, the tiny home site helps her find a sense of community. It’s her dream job to work at one of the new sites.

“Every morning when I wake up, there’s always a ‘good morning’ or a smile,” Castaneda said of the workers on-site. “All of their hearts are in it, that’s what makes it so special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTSux_0cq9cBdu00
Maria Castaneda and her youngest son, Jesus, share a bed in their tiny home. Photo by Tran Nguyen.

Efforts to expand

Roughly 10 months after launching Casitas de Esperanza, Santa Clara County is looking to expand the program. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan last week to identify new sites in the county for other tiny home communities .

In September, Santa Clara County approved a multi-million contract with LifeMoves , the region’s largest temporary housing provider, to replicate an existing shelter site made out of shipping containers in Mountain View at 10 other locations across the county.

“This is one of our interim housing success stories,” Supervisor Cindy Chavez said of the tiny home site last week. “We’re looking for how to both replicate and expand because we know we need more interim housing to make sure that we can get families off the street.”

Castaneda looks forward to celebrating the first holiday season in her new home. The family recently bought an ornament to celebrate the good news. “2021—First Christmas in our new home,” it reads.

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post How one tiny home community gives San Jose families new life appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County supervisor uses private emails for public business

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo isn’t the only Silicon Valley lawmaker who uses private emails to conduct public business. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, one of the frontrunners in the mayoral race to succeed Liccardo next year, also appears to communicate with other elected officials—and lobbyists—using a private email account, records obtained by San José Spotlight show. San José Spotlight, represented by attorney Karl Olson, demanded the mayor’s private emails after it exclusively revealed how Liccardo used his private email to skirt public records laws.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Coordinated campaign kills interim housing proposal in Santa Clara

A coordinated effort by hundreds of Santa Clara residents successfully killed a proposal to build interim housing for unhoused families. In a unanimous vote, the Santa Clara City Council rejected a proposal to build 60 units of transitional housing at 2035 White Oak Lane. Councilmembers directed city employees to search for alternative sites. The proposal... The post Coordinated campaign kills interim housing proposal in Santa Clara appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: East San Jose community farm receives 25-year extension

Residents relying on fresh food from an East San Jose community farm won’t have to worry about produce anytime soon thanks to a 25-year extension from the city. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved a 25-year contract Tuesday with Veggielution, a local nonprofit that runs an urban garden at Emma Prusch Farm Park. Veggielution... The post UPDATE: East San Jose community farm receives 25-year extension appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose plan that limits development could be eliminated

A San Jose commission says it has the latest solution to traffic jams in the city’s east side: Stop development in the hills. The San Jose Planning Commission voted 9-1 this week to recommend eliminating an early-2000s era plan that limited homes and businesses in the city’s Evergreen and East Hills neighborhoods. Instead, future development would be based on access to mass transit.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose commissioners blindsided by procedural attacks

Work on the San Jose Charter Review Commission turned frustrating for three commissioners who question if their voices are being heard. The latest round of recommendations pertaining to climate change and police reform has become contentious, as a subcommittee composed of Commissioner Magnolia Segol and fellow progressively-aligned Commissioners Veronica Amador and Maria Fuentes run into... The post San Jose commissioners blindsided by procedural attacks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Digital food hall could be economic boon for downtown San Jose

San Jose business leaders have high hopes for a digital food hall to spice up the heart of downtown. City Storage Systems, a real estate company owned by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, is constructing a new location for several delivery-oriented restaurants in downtown San Jose. The historic building at East Santa Clara and South Third... The post Digital food hall could be economic boon for downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose VTA backed off promise to hire diverse firms, activists say

Civil rights groups claim VTA backpedaled on a pledge to give substantial contract work to local minority-owned businesses on a major infrastructure project. The leader of the San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP sent a letter to VTA CEO Carolyn Gonot on Oct. 28 complaining the agency assured the NAACP, the Asian Law Alliance and La Raza Roundtable that roughly 20% of contract work for part of the BART extension project would go to disadvantaged businesses, specifically minority-owned companies. According to the letter, the public transit agency shrank that goal to roughly 15% without informing the groups involved in the discussions.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: An open letter to San Jose State University on unhoused students

The Silicon Valley Faith Leaders Collaborative, a collective of clergy representing multiple faith communities, urges the administration of San Jose State University to keep the promises they have made to address the collegiate homelessness problem. An education is one of the best ways to end the cycle of poverty, for an individual with a college... The post Op-ed: An open letter to San Jose State University on unhoused students appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose’s Thomas Fallon statue to be removed

The Thomas Fallon statue in downtown San Jose is riding off into the sunset and into storage. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the bronze sculpture, which sits atop a three-foot concrete pedestal at the downtown intersection of Julian and St. James streets. It depicts Capt. Thomas Fallon raising the U.S.... The post UPDATE: San Jose’s Thomas Fallon statue to be removed appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

EGD: What is predictive policing and why is it dangerous?

Predictive policing is an increasingly popular tool among law enforcement. According to the RAND Corporation, it was initially envisioned in 2008 by William J. Bratton, police chief of the Los Angeles Police Department at the time. Bratton began to speak publicly about how data analytics had helped his department anticipate gang violence throughout L.A. Soon,... The post EGD: What is predictive policing and why is it dangerous? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Only one San Jose VTA board member uses public transit

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is dealing with tight budgets, low ridership and out-of-touch officials, even as they discuss expanding to new technologies. A San José Spotlight survey found that just one of the 18 lawmakers who oversee and govern the troubled transit agency—of those who responded—actually ride its buses and trains. San José... The post Only one San Jose VTA board member uses public transit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose State University student coalition wants cops off campus

San Jose State University students are calling for the removal of university police officers from campus in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. Several SJSU student organizations met over Zoom at the end of September to discuss the formation of a “Cops Off Campus” coalition for the purpose of “disarming, defunding and... The post San Jose State University student coalition wants cops off campus appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

