My brother once described Mario Party as a storytelling game. Making a massive comeback by winning a high stakes minigame or falling from the top of the pack in the last couple turns are examples of its emphasis on dramatic changes of fortune. It’s a little soap opera about economics to play with friends. I think about this every time someone complains about how unfair Mario Party is or how loose the minigame controls are. These complaints, even when they are fair, dodge the substance of the game. In a good round of Mario Party, it feels like anything can happen, like the right roll or a good minigame play can force a new player to victory. Rather than funneling players towards micro-transactions or diluting a fair competition, all of the game’s unfairness fuels a shared experience. Mario Party’s core joy, in fact, hinges on giving every player a chance to win.

