Two Florida assistant coaches are fired after team loses its third game in row

By Zach Abolverdi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

A third consecutive loss has sparked changes to Florida's coaches staff.

The school parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and running game coordinator/offensive line coach John Hevesy. Both assistants have been on the Gators staff since Mullen’s hiring in 2018 and were previously with him at Mississippi State.

Florida confirmed the moves Monday after published reports Sunday about the changes.

Grantham first served as Mullen's defensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2017, while Hevesy was with Mullen for his entire nine-year stint in Starkville (2009-17). Mullen and Hevesy have worked together for the past 21 years, dating back to their days as assistants at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04) and Florida (2005-08).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ti70_0cq9bHyT00
Florida coach Dan Mullen walks off the field after his team's loss to Georgia at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP

Saturday's 40-17 loss to South Carolina dropped Florida below .500 (4-5) for the first time since 2017. Mullen was asked after the defeat if he might not wait until the end of the season to make staff changes.

RE-RANK: Oklahoma moves up to No. 4, big programs fall in 1-130

OVERREACTIONS: Big Ten East winner will make playoff, Texas will be back

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and loser from Week 10 in college football

"It's something we’ve got to look at," Mullen said of the rush defense. "Maybe just, you know, schematically some things going on, some missed tackles. We've got to be stouter up front. We've got to be better and more physical right at the line of scrimmage and the point of attack with our defensive front.

“Obviously we wanted to come in and run the ball. That was going to be something we wanted to do early on. … We just got to execute better up front. You know, I think we had some guys miss some time this week up front. But, you know, we still got to execute much better at the line of scrimmage.”

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will assume defensive play-calling duties, while Paul Pasqualoni, special assistant to the head coach, will play an on-field role for the remaining of the 2021 season, the school announced Monday. Pasqualoni has served as head coach at Syracuse and Connecticut, in addition to several stops in the NFL.

Florida's offensive line will be coached by graduate assistant Michael Sollenne for the remainder of the season.

Grantham and Hevesy were in the final year of their contracts at Florida. Grantham made $1.8 million annually, and Hevesy was getting $620,000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two Florida assistant coaches are fired after team loses its third game in row

Dan Mullen shredded for postgame comment after Florida narrowly beat Samford

Dan Mullen missed his calling in politics. Mullen is determined to put a positive spin on things, no matter the situation. After Florida beat FCS Samford 70-52, Dan Mullen was all positive in his postgame on-field SEC Network+ interview. Mullen called it a great win. He hoped that giving up 52 points and over 500 yards to an FCS team with a losing record would help the Gators build some confidence moving forward.
Why Florida coach Dan Mullen fired Todd Grantham and John Hevesy

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s indefensible and inexplicable loss at South Carolina changed everything for Gators coach Dan Mullen. The idea of losing some of his trusted assistants was weighing on him before the game. After watching his team get crushed by a middling SEC East team led by a first-year coach and third-string quarterback, firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy became inevitable.
Reeling Florida fires veteran assistants Grantham, Hevesy

Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, parting with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina. Coach Dan Mullen made the moves official Monday. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will call the defense beginning with Saturday's game against Samford. Longtime Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni, a 72-year-old coaching veteran who had been Mullen's special assistant, will take on an on-the-field role for the remainder of the season.
Florida fires two coaches in wake of loss to South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of suffering an embarrassing loss to a short-handed South Carolina team, and amid the calls for heads to roll in the football program, Head Coach Dan Mullen has finally pulled the plug on two members of his coaching staff. Sunday night, Bruce Feldman...
College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
Ed Orgeron's next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
