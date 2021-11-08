CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating Owings crash that killed Lusby Man

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 7 days ago
On November 7, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Rt. 260 and Rymer Way in Owings, MD.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two vehicles involved, a 2020 Ford Transit Van and a 2016 Audi Q3. Preliminary investigation revealed, the 2020 Ford Transit Van was traveling west on Maryland Rt. 260 at a high rate of speed according to witnesses when it struck a 2016 Audi Q3. The Ford Transit continued traveling into the grassy median where it struck a tree. The Audi sustained disabling damage and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The operator of the Ford Transit van, Kyle Eugene Jones, 35 of Lusby, MD was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel on scene.

The front seat passenger of the Ford Transit van was identified as Catherine Elizabeth Truske, 26 of Bowie, MD . Truske was transported via MSP Trooper 7 to Capital Region Hospital in stable condition. The occupants of the Audi were not injured.

Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to please contact S/DFC Jeff Hardesty with the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov .

Police still seeking answers in 2008 Waldorf murder

On November 11th, 2008 at 8:24 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lowe's Home Improvement at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Upon arrival, they located the body of a naked Hispanic male in a parking area behind the business. The victim was later identified as Daniel Argueta Cordova, a cook […]
Charles County Welcomes Sixteen New Police Officers

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce sixteen new officers will join the Charles County Sheriff's Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program. The officers were among a total of 39 candidates – ten with Calvert County and thirteen with St. Mary's County […]
Waldorf man gets 70 years for murder at Beer 4 U Bar

UPDATE November 11, 2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 38, of Waldorf, to 70 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of Miaquita Gray, Attempted Second-Degree Murder of Emmanuel Perkins, Second-Degree Assault of Steven Mason, Jr., Second-Degree Assault of Anthony Thomas, and related charges.
Portion of Mechanicsville Road to close for approximately one month

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A section of Mechanicsville Road will close on or about Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, to replace the pipes just southeast of its intersection with Yowaiski Mill Road. Through traffic will not be permitted as the road will be closed. Electronic message signs and detour signs will be provided to route unfamiliar motorists with […]
The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

