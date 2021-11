A local meteorologist, stationed in Grand Rapids, finds different signals toward the forecast of our Michigan winter. Meteorologist Bill Marino from the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids does a great job at trying to figure out the coming season from past patterns. Marino is seeing a different type of winter here in Michigan compared to the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast. The Climate Prediction Center is the branch of NOAA that issues the official NOAA winter forecast for the United States.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO