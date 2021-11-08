Greenville Co. bank robbery suspect arrested in Anderson Co.

UPDATE (11/9/21) – The sheriff’s office has identified and charged James Brian Holmes, 53, with armed robbery.

He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

UPDATE: A man was arrested Monday afternoon who Greenville County deputies believed was responsible for the Wells Fargo Bank Robbery.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Pelzer Police Department that the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in their jurisdiction.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect in the truck at a Stop n’Go gas station on Greenville Drive.





GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Monday morning.

Deputies responded at 10:42 a.m. to the Wells Fargo Bank, located on White Horse Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was a heavy-set man wearing a plaid shirt, baseball hat and a facemask.

Deputies are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Greenville Co. Monday morning. (Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said he approached a bank teller and demanded cash. No weapon was seen, but he implied he had one. The robber left the bank with an unknown amount of cash in a black pick-up truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Source: 7NEWS)

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463.

