4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and recent news affecting Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.

DraftKings' online sports betting is live in only 15 states, representing 29% of the US population, and its online casino is live in five states, representing 11% of the US population. DraftKings sees a vast opportunity to enter three new states -- New York, Maryland, and Louisiana -- in the upcoming year. These three states represent 9% of the US population. The increased cost of components affected Roku's margins in its most recent quarter. Leadership maintained a long-term view of its business and decided not to increase the cost to consumers to grab as much market share as possible. Roku is expected to increase its TV footprint in Latin America later this year. Twilio's stock price is down roughly 30% from its 52-week high, which could be presenting long-term investors with a buying opportunity. According to its most recent earnings report on Oct. 27, Twilio's revenue grew 65% year over year and 15% quarter over quarter.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 5, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2021.