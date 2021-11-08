CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfinished Business: Design Legend Pete Brock on Bringing His C2 Corvette Vision Back as an EV

By Neil Briscoe
 7 days ago
Pete Brock wrote the source code for the C2 Corvette's design. Over 60 years later, he's bringing his original concept to life as a "hyperclassic" EV. Not many people can claim to have changed car design forever with their first attempt. Pete Brock is potentially one who can, though. Back in...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Harley Earl
