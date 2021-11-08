Unfinished Business: Design Legend Pete Brock on Bringing His C2 Corvette Vision Back as an EV

Robbie Collier has been getting a ton of phone calls, messages, and visitors. He's even thinking of extending the estate. Having survived the fall of American Motor Corporation, Collier Motors AMC—which we've deemed America's last AMC dealership—has since soldiered on in the quiet community of Pikeville, North Carolina. Thought to be a ghost town with an overgrown lot of apparently unsalvageable cars, we reported that, actually, there are still good cars there. And they're for sale for not that much money. It was too good a story to ignore. But we were left wondering: Even if we wrote the story, would it be enough to compel folks to come to buy a car rather than to just see the sights? And what if they decided the underbrush wasn't worth fighting through, leaving the cars to be crushed when it comes time for the Collier family to sell the property? As it turns out, though, our fears were baseless.

