CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

SEE IT: Travis Scott Allegedly Spat at Concertgoer in 2015, Told Audience to ‘F**k’ Him Up

By Leigh Egan
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOmrq_0cq9aW0L00

Rapper Travis Scott reportedly has a history of inciting chaos at his concerts, according to a 2015 video that resurfaced following the deaths of eight people at the artist’s most recent Houston concert.

The 2015 incident happened at the OpenAir Festival in St. Gallen, Switzerland, after Scott began crowd surfing. Someone in the crowd allegedly tried to take Scott’s shoes off of his feet, prompting the rapper to shout at someone in the crowd while encouraging others to attack him.

“You tried to take my shoe?’ You want to be a thief?’ Travis shouted, accusing the concertgoers of trying to take the Yeezy shoes that he was wearing at the time. “F**k him up! F**k him up.”

While holding a shoe in his hand, Scott spat into the crowd before security escorted the unknown man away from the concert, Fader reports.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, numerous people were injured and multiple people died at the Astroworld Festival last Friday, headlined by Scott. The tragic events at NRG Park in Houston began around 9:30 p.m. when about 50,000 concertgoers began to press toward the front of the stage where Scott was performing.

A security guard who was in the crowd was reportedly poked in the neck with a needle and that medics treated him with Narcan, which helps revive people from opioid overdoses. First responders are said to have confirmed that a mark on the man’s neck was consistent with a needle injection site.

Narcan was also deployed on some other attendees, the police chief said.

“We do know that there were several, many instances where they did administer Narcan on-site,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

Of the 25 people who were brought to local hospitals, 11 of them were in cardiac arrest, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said, according to KHOU-TV. As of Saturday evening, 13 of them were still in the hospital. Five of them are minors, including at least one who is just 10 years old.

Authorities believe that others were hurt after being trampled when concertgoers swarmed toward the stage. About 300 people were treated for injuries at a field hospital set up near the concert.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was working the festival Friday night and told reporters that, “once we started having the mass casualty incident … it all happened at once.”

“It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes. Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode.”

First responders were stationed at the park for the weekend festival, but they were quickly overwhelmed by the injuries. According to Finner, once it was obvious there was a serious problem occurring, organizers shut the concert down.

Festival organizers released a statement Saturday morning saying their focus was “on supporting local officials however we can.”

“As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place,” the statement said. “If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to Houston Police. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.”

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most – your children.

[Feature Photo: Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Judge dismisses weapons charge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial before closing arguments

A Wisconsin prosecutor on Monday called Kyle Rittenhouse a gunman with no “honor” or “legal authority” to kill two men during protests last year in Kenosha. In closing arguments to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger challenged Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense when he gunned down Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, on Aug. 25 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

O'Rourke launches bid for Texas governor

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
The Hill

Biden set for expansive virtual meeting with Chinese president

President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Nancy Grace
CBS News

"Sesame Street" debuts Ji-Young, its first Asian American muppet

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
TV SERIES
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy