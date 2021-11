BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens weren’t climbing out of this hole. Not the way their offense was sputtering, completely unable to counter what Miami was doing. “This falls squarely on me as the head coach,” Baltimore’s John Harbaugh said. “We were not prepared the way we need to be prepared.” The best the Ravens can hope for is that Harbaugh is right — that Thursday night’s 22-10 loss at Miami was an aberration, a result of uncharacteristically poor preparation in a short week, and not some larger flaw that other teams will now begin exploiting. Baltimore was held under 14 points for the first...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO