CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Billie Eilish Speaks Out About Oscar-Contending Film Documenting Her Rise To Fame: “It Was Not Acting… It Was Real Life Footage”

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lIVW_0cq9aOBl00

There’s an emotional realness to singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, a disinclination to disguise experience behind euphemism or pretense.

It manifests in her music and in Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry , the Oscar-contending documentary that follows her on her journey to global stardom. In the film directed by R.J. Cutler Eilish doesn’t censor dark moments from her past, occasional frustrations attendant to fame, and a major romantic disappointment—young love ultimately unrequited.

When it came time to discuss the documentary publicly for the first time, Eilish brought the realness again, admitting to an audience in Hollywood that she felt anxious as the film was about to be released on Apple TV+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErpZ8_0cq9aOBl00

“I was excited and scared and nervous, and worried and hopeful,” she told attendees at a post-screening Q&A. “It was not acting, I wasn’t playing a character. It was real life footage of my life… It was a very real and good interpretation of my three years that you were filming it, or however long it was, and it’s really scary. It’s hard to tell anybody a lot of information about your life, let alone put it on a platform for literally anyone in the world to see.”

Millions have seen it, noted Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s creative director, who moderated the discussion. Billie was joined on stage by Cutler and by her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who feature prominently in the film. The only family member missing (apart from dog Pepper and cat Misha) was Finneas O’Connell, Billie’s older brother and songwriting partner.

“I love movies. I love documentaries, especially,” Baird commented. “I did not actually welcome the idea of being in one. But I knew, as a viewer, that it was worth documenting. So it was kind of like for the greater good.”

Baird confessed to feeling self-conscious about some of the footage that inevitably made it into the film.

“There were so many hard parts [to watch] because our house is relatively small–it’s a two-bedroom house–and we often have, it’s just full, chock block full of suitcases, 12 suitcases that are unpacking and re-packing and boxes of things we have to look in and it’s a mess… And then Billie would have a fitting and there would be racks and racks of clothes. I mean, it’s a 1,200-square foot house. And then you’ve got a film crew in there. You have to kind of just swallow, they’re going to just see the mess in your life.”

Many candid moments in the film were shot by Maggie Baird herself.

“Maggie always had a camera and still does, really. And so much of the footage was hers,” O’Connell said. “I was really struck by all of that, by the intimacy and the availability of Billie to you and to us, it was wonderful to see. Billie was so young, she was living at home, we were her parents. It wasn’t like we stepped in–she had to have parents, and there we were. It was an amazing thing to live through and it’s still an amazing thing to live through, every day… It’s wonderful that it’s been documented.”

Cutler has told Deadline that all parties to the film agreed upfront that he had final cut. Their collaboration, he said, became a profound one.

“The relationship between the filmmaking team and subjects grows over time,” Cutler said at the Q&A. “You get to know each other more and more and become more open to each other. And that’s both in the filming and what the subjects are willing to show you, quite literally, and where they’re willing to take you and that connection, which is based on trust, develops over time… Billie and Maggie and Patrick and Finneas were so available from the beginning that the material is incredibly rich from the beginning. But it gets even deeper as the film goes.”

“There was such a good [relationship] we all had,” Eilish agreed. “Nobody was trying to make me feel invaded. It’s not like I would say, ‘Get out, I can’t be here.’ Every time I said, ‘Can I have some space?’ [They replied], ‘Yeah, we’re leaving.’ And that was really important to feel like I was not being exploited, and I felt like I was in control and I felt like I had a say… It wasn’t like I was forced to do it.”

In a previous interview with Lowe produced by Apple TV+, Eilish spoke of harboring reservations about some moments included in the film.

“My instinct was to say, like, ‘Ohmgod, I need this out,’” she recalled. “’This, this, this, this, I want it—I need to protect myself. I don’t want anyone to know this…’ I really had to tell myself, ‘Don’t be selfish. Let this movie be the movie that it is.’”

She expanded on those sentiments during the Q&A.

“With this kind of thing you have to think not as yourself,” she said, “because yourself wants to go, ‘I don’t want anyone to see me in bad moments, I don’t want anyone to see me vulnerable or look weird or have a weird outfit on or just out of bed. I don’t want people to see me like that. You have to literally cede yourself out of it. I don’t want to see a horrible situation I was in; it’s embarrassing. But I just had to look at it from an audience’s perspective. And it worked for me.”

Woven throughout the film are performances by Eilish and Finneas filmed around the world. But the musical touchstones aren’t limited to concert footage.

“We talked about that from moment one,” Cutler said, “that the music was going to communicate emotion and narrative and tone. And that it would function that way throughout. This whole film is scored by Billie and Finneas. It’s all their music. The underscoring of each scene are the stems that they trusted us to work with.”

“About the scoring, I love it so much because all of the underlying music is instrumentals and different parts of our songs,” Eilish said. She cited one example that particularly touched her, a moment where she is returning from Coachella, feeling deeply embarrassed that she had forgotten some of the lyrics to a new song. Music she and Finneas composed plays underneath.

“There’s that scene of me driving home from Coachella, which is one of the most horrible experiences of my life,” Eilish noted, “and I was in a very deep, dark limbo of headspace, [and the scene plays] to a thing that me and Finneas created… And when we watched the doc, I was bawling my eyes out because it was so in time with the music, it was so like rhythmic.”

She likened participating in the documentary to the TV series The Office , where the conceit was that everyone in the Dunder Mifflin workplace was being filmed, vérité style. Eilish said the first time she saw a rough cut of the doc, she had to pause it “17,000 times” to avoid missing anything.

“I don’t know how many people watched The Office in here,” Eilish said, “At the end they’re all like, ‘We showed our lives. And you never get something like that where you get to re-watch your life.’ And I was, ‘I want that!’ And then I got that, and it’s really crazy. I kind of want to make like eight more.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Skewers Celebrity Status, ‘Dune’ In Please Don’t Destroy Music Video Featuring Taylor Swift

Sixteen years after The Lonely Island established SNL Digital Shorts, another comedy trio are making their mark on the NBC sketch program with their digital videos, Please Don’t Destroy. Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy and John Higgins, who are writers on SNL, have done a couple of videos this season, including one featuring Rami Malek when he hosted the show that ran online after being cut for time. Tonight, Please Don’t Destroy landed their first marquee slot close to the top of the show for their first collaboration with an SNL star. Pete Davidson, whose music videos have been highlights on SNL since...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘CODA’s Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin & Emilia Jones On Exploring Deaf Culture And “Displaying Emotions In So Many New Ways” – Contenders L.A.

CODA writer-director Siân Heder was joined by stars Marlee Matlin and Emilia Jones at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles to discuss the drama, which set a record when Apple paid $25 million-plus to acquire the film after its opening-night premiere at Sundance, “When I watched the original film,” said Heder of the 2014 French movie, “I was just very drawn to this character at the center. I think the idea of a CODA, a hearing person raised within deaf culture, who can navigate both the deaf world and the hearing world, and feels a part of both but also a part...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Sing 2’ Director Garth Jennings Sings Praises Of Sequel’s Big Voice Cast Addition: U2’s Bono – Contenders L.A.

Sing 2 writer-director Garth Jennings still doesn’t know “what magical fairy helped me” secure pop music icon Bono for a crucial role in the sequel to his blockbuster animated musical-comedy, but he suspects it’s all about the eclectic spectrum of songs the film employs. “When we went after him, I didn’t think he would say yes,” Jennings admitted Sunday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel. But the filmmaker was pleased to discover that the U2 frontman had been a fan of the original 2016 film. “He mentioned the fact that it reminded him of AM radio — in that we...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maggie Baird
MovieWeb

Danny Elfman and Billie Eilish Bring The Nightmare Before Christmas to Life in Halloween Concert

Back in early October, Danny Elfman announced that Billie Eilish would be joining him at the live The Nightmare Before Christmas concert being held at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, performing the songs of Sally from the iconic stop-motion animated movie. Elfman himself was also appearing at the event to reprise his role of Jack Skellington in the concert which saw the songs of the film performed live against clips from the movie along with some puppet versions of the characters. The performances were captured and shared on YouTube following the event and some of them can be seen below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mixonline.com

Programming, Mixing and Collaborating with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

Over the past 20 years, the role of a music director has evolved from onstage conductor to behind-the-scenes programmer. Aron Forbes is comfortable in either position. For the last decade-plus, Forbes has skillfully music-directed a number of artists, from Olivia Rodrigo and BANKS to Conan Gray, Harry Hudson and, most notably, Billie Eilish. His work for Eilish extended to her recent documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+), for which he received two Emmy nominations, in the categories for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Feature Film#Q A
Yardbarker

Billie Eilish headlines celebrities joining Season 52 of 'Sesame Street'

Sesame Street is the gift that keeps on giving. The iconic children's program will premiere its 52nd season on HBO Max on Nov. 11, as first reported by USA Today:. "The upcoming season marks the 52nd in the series’ half-century run and will run for a total of 35 episodes, with each episode dropping weekly on Thursdays.
TENNIS
New Haven Register

From Beyoncé to Billie Eilish and Beyond, Battle of Original Song Is On

Queen Bey’s “Be Alive” for “King Richard” could rule the Oscar song category. Meanwhile if Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, is also nommed for “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall,” the battle of the Carters is on. And never count out a Bond song. Even though it came out...
MUSIC
q957.com

Happier Than Elmo: Billie Eilish to visit ‘Sesame Street’ in 2022

Billie Eilish is on her way to where the air is sweet. She’ll be a guest on the 52nd season of Sesame Street. The legendary series’ new season debuts November 11 on Cartoonito on HBO Max, with new episodes — 35 in all — dropping every Thursday. The bad news is that you’ll have to wait until June 16 to see Billie’s episode. According to USA Today, her episode will involve The Count, Sesame Street‘s beloved vampire. Perhaps he’ll attempt to count how many Grammys Billie has won.
TV SERIES
940wfaw.com

Billie Eilish Sings Duet With The Count

Billie Eilish will make her Sesame Street debut on June 16th, but a clip of her toddler-friendly version of “Happier Than Ever” with the Count premiered on YouTube Tuesday (Nov. 9th). According to the caption, the duo, “sing a beautiful ballad to each other about how when they're counting together,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mix929.com

Watch sneak peek of Billie Eilish on ‘Sesame Street’

Ahead of Billie Eilish’s guest spot on Sesame Street set to air next year, the show has released a sneak peek of her putting an educational spin on her song “Happier Than Ever.”. In the clip posted to YouTube and shared on Billie’s socials, the singer duets with The Count,...
TV & VIDEOS
drugstorenews.com

Billie Eilish unveils debut fragrance Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish is diving headfirst into the beauty space with a debut fragrance. Eilish, the fragrance, is an amber gourmand scent that opens with notes of sugared petals accented by mandarin and red berries. In the heart of the fragrance, there are hints of soft spices, cocoa and creamy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
iconvsicon.com

Pop Icon Billie Eilish Launches Her First Signature Fragrance

Pop superstar Billie Eilish has released her official fragrance exclusively at BillieEilishFragrances.com. To bring the fragrance to life, Billie chose photographer Amanda Charchian, who worked with creative agency Mazarine New York, to capture the same feeling of warmth and sensuality in the film that the fragrance evokes on your skin. Immerse yourself in the world of Eilish, premiering only on BillieEilishFragrances.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
orcasound.com

Billie Eilish releases third installment of Vevo live series; “Lost Cause” out

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of Billie Eilish’s Official Live Performance of “Lost Cause” off her latest album, Happier Than Ever via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “Lost Cause” follows the release of Billie’s previous Official Live Performances of “Male Fantasy” and “Your Power.”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New All Too Well Short Film: Watch

Taylor Swift has released a new visual accompaniment to her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which appears on Red (Taylor’s Version). Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien star in the project. Watch it below. Swift’s extended version of the song has long been a part of her career lore, after...
MUSIC
berklee.edu

Signature Series Presents Tribute to Billie Eilish

Berklee's Signature Series continues with The Music of Billie Eilish, a student tribute to the seven-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter, on Thursday, December 2, at 8:00 p.m. at the Berklee Performance Center. The show features performances of “Ocean Eyes,” “My Future,” and “Happier Than Ever,” among other chart-topping hits, and will be post-produced for virtual releases on Berklee's YouTube channel.
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Taylor Swift Releases Full Version Of New ‘All Too Well’ Short Film With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink

UPDATE:  Taylor Swift has now released the full version of her new short film, All Too Well. EARLIER: A new music video short film written and directed by Taylor Swift for her song “All Too Well” was teased by the singer on social media today, and will be released Nov. 12. The short stars Swift along with Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner). “November 12. Remember it,” Swift captioned the 30-second teaser, which does not include any footage of the performers or music from the song. Instead, the brief clip of autumn-hued trees and a a car driving down a quiet road. Watch the teaser below. The song, originally from the 2012 album Red, also will be released on Nov. 12 in a new 10-minute version from Swift’s rerecording Red (Taylor’s Version). Her first rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released in April. Here’s the teaser shared by Swift on Instagram today: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)  
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy