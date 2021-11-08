CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Harrison Barnes: Paces Kings in loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Barnes delivered 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Modesto Bee

Kings gameday live: Barnes scores 23 in win over Pelicans; Fox shakes shooting slump

Pelicans: QUESTIONABLE — Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT — Herbert Jones (concussion); Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). Kings: OUT — Louis King (G League). The Kings will open a four-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday after wrapping up a four-game road trip Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Fg
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy