NBA

Jordan McLaughlin Is Only As Good As the Options Ahead Of Him

By Troy Asseln
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a tradition like no other to revel in the losses of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball. Just like in years past, there is plenty of blame to go around for this Timberwolves team. The offense is floundering because Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t taking enough shots. Malik Beasley has been a shell of...

Why Weren't the Wolves Able To Rally Around KAT's Buzzer-Beater In Memphis?

There are moments in a season that can inject life into a team desperately searching for just that. The Minnesota Timberwolves needed a win, having lost four in a row entering Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they had an opportunity to have one of those tide-shifting moments when Karl-Anthony Towns hit an improbable shot from near half-court to send the game to overtime. Minnesota didn’t just lose the game in the extra session. It lost a chance to get the spark back.
NBA
Will Anyone Step Up and Help Minnesota's Big 3?

After a night where Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points in San Francisco, you’d hope we’d be singing the praises of a big win over the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors. Instead, no one else showed up. KAT got punked by Andrew Wiggins twice, and the Wolves lost their sixth straight game.
NBA
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James hits Cavs rookie Evan Mobley with the ultimate praise

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner. The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend. Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot...
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA

