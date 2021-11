The new Icy Grappler has been added to Fortnite in the v18.30 hotfix. Here's where to find it and how to get the most out of it. A new hotfix was added for Fortnite on Nov. 2. This fix is for the recent v18.30 update which saw the addition of a new POI, new war effors, and the Cube Queen outfit. It was also hinted that some new weapons would be making their way into the Battle Royale. Now, the Icy Grappler has arrived and is ready for players to inject a bit of chill into their arsenal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO