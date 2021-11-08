Get family-friendly Disney+ for just $1.99 for one month

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Disney+ is home to one of the best streaming catalogues out there, from classic Disney films to new series like Loki and The Mandalorian. If you weren’t one of the 10 million people to sign up for Disney+ on launch day and have been looking for a reason to get into the extremely popular streaming service (or come back after a hiatus), gear up: Right now you can get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99—one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen!—ahead of Disney+ Day.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO