Any progress toward marijuana legalization in the U.S. will drive names like Tilray higher. The stocks of Canadian cannabis companies have long been moving based on the potential for the U.S. market to open up to them. That road seems inevitable as recreational pot use has become increasingly legal at the state level. But word of a new federal draft bill has brought renewed momentum to stocks like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) recently. That momentum had shares of the company trading almost 8% higher early Monday. The stock has pared some of those gains, but still remains 3.6% higher as of 1 p.m. EST.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO