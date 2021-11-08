CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

2021 Whitetail Preview

By Matt Williams
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's just about showtime for Texas’ army of deer hunters. Like youngsters revved up by visions of a big haul on Christmas morning, many will head to the woods next Saturday with high hopes that Lady Luck might work some magic as dawn falls on another opening day. Some...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Tips For Hunting Whitetail Deer In The Rain

Rain bothers hunters, not deer. Gear up and share the woods with whitetails on rainy days. Nothing puts a "damper" on deer camp like the chatter of a hard rain on the roof. Suddenly, no one wants to get up, no one wants to go out, and everyone sits around lamenting the loss of a good hunting day.
ANIMALS
Longview News-Journal

Whitetail rut nears in the Pineywoods

Opening weekend for “General Season” has passed and things are looking good. Several “East Texas Ghost” success stories are filtering in. Some hunters do not wish to make public their hunting stories and others share it on social media. One such trophy came in from Shelby County on Saturday morning....
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
chetekalert.com

Rut report: whitetail breeding season in full swing

Sightings of mature bucks in daylight are occurring more often, and an increase in deer-vehicle collisions signals the whitetail breeding season which takes place at the end of October and into November. The shortened span of daylight triggers an onslaught of hormonal activity in deer, leading to a period of maximum sexual receptivity known as the rut—and that time has arrived. Several area reports from bow hunters indicate the rut in full swing as hunters experience some exciting days of bow hunting when bucks let down their guard and unpredictably search for mates. According to www.fieldandstream.com, the best day to hunt the rut is Nov. 10 because of moon position during daylight and high deer activity; however, the days proceeding should also offer excellent hunting action. Photos of this symmetrical eight-point buck show the buck right on the heels of a doe as he actively chased her through the alfalfa field west of Chetek last week at sunrise.
CHETEK, WI
flackbroadcasting.com

DEC: Be alert for Whitetail Deer as rut season peaks

NYSDOT has worked with the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the state Thruway Authority to ensure that roads have plenty of warning signs posted where moose and deer are known to travel. This is especially important from October through December during the animals' peak breeding times when they...
ANIMALS
Door County Pulse

WILD THINGS: No Shortage of Whitetails, but Ammo? That’s Another Story

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff members talked all things white-tailed deer and answered questions from reporters across the state last week during a virtual media briefing on the upcoming gun deer hunting season. Eric Lobner, director of the DNR’s Wildlife Management Program, said that somewhere around 875,000 licenses allowing...
POLITICS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Big-Buck Report: 190-Plus Prairie State Whitetail

'Deer fanatic' Illinois hunter harvests giant late-October 10-pointer. Illinois hunter Mark Hayes loves to hunt big, mature deer. "I'm a deer-hunting fanatic, to say the least," Hayes recently told Game & Fish. "Deer hunting is amazing. I mean, they are coast to coast and from our southern border to the northern border. It is something everyone can do."
ANIMALS
mountaintimes.info

Hunters asked to help collect deer teeth

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is asking hunters for help in a statewide initiative to gather more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the November 13-28 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

208-Inch Indiana Behemoth Could Be New No. 2 Typical Whitetail of All Time

Dustin Huff had been hunting hard but wasn’t seeing any shooter bucks. So, on November 4th, he decided to try something new. He grabbed his crossbow and a climbing stand, walked to an oak flat he’d never hunted before, picked a tree, climbed up…and killed one of the biggest typical whitetails ever taken by anyone, with any implement.
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Coronavirus found in deer means hunters should take precautions

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s deer hunting season, and with COVID so prevalent in white-tailed deer, should hunters be worried about catching the virus or eating the meat?. A study lead by researchers from Penn State University found that upwards of 80% of the deer sampled in various counties in Iowa from December 2020 to January 2021 tested positive for COVID-19, while 33% of all deer included in the several-month study tested positive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Beaumont Enterprise

Roadside Manners:Motorists should use caution in deer country as whitetails throw caution to the wind during the rut

It happens every fall. Days grow shorter, nights longer and outside temperatures cooler. Whitetail bucks, all sporting their newest calcium crowns, go on testosterone tangents that sometimes take them places they normally might not go and cause them to make silly mistakes they usually would not make. Many throw caution to the wind as they prowl the woods hoping to find a little romance.
PETS
WJTV 12

MSU Extension Service warns of chronic waste disease in whitetail deer

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – A prion disease spreading through Mississippi whitetail deer populations has changed how herds are managed and may reduce the economic benefit of hunting in the state. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been found in whitetail deer populations in 26 states as of August 2021. It is easily transmissible to deer through […]
CORINTH, MS
ravallirepublic.com

COVID-19 infecting whitetail deer, studies find

Add whitetail deer to the list of animals that can contract and carry COVID-19. A recently released Iowa study found about one-third of 280 captive and free-ranging deer had tested positive for the infection, raising concerns about deer being a reservoir for the virus to mutate. An estimated 30 million whitetail deer live in the United States.
WILDLIFE
realtynewsreport.com

Home Building Reaches Snook, Texas

SNOOK, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Century Communities, one of the largest home builders in the nation, is starting a new subdivision in Snook, an old town about 90 miles from Houston. Snook – population 545 – was settled in the 1880s by Czech immigrants who were attracted to...
TEXAS STATE

