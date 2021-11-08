CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Argument leads to alleged kidnapping at Knoxville furniture store

By Caleb Wethington
 7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An argument over infidelity led to an alleged kidnapping at a Knoxville furniture store on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to an arrest report.

The report states officers responded to a disturbance Saturday afternoon at Knoxville Wholesale Furniture on Old Callahan Drive. A witness told officers he saw a man pull into the parking lot, and grab a woman from behind and threw her into the back seat of a red Nissan Sentra. He then sped out of the parking lot.

The witness followed the vehicle and was able to give 911 operators the license plate number, but lost the vehicle in the Emory Road/I-75 area. Records show the vehicle was owned by Christopher Ray Fine , who is a registered sex offender on probation for statutory rape and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Sometime later that day, an officer was traveling along Maynardville Highway and found the vehicle driven by Fine but didn’t see the victim in the vehicle. Shortly after the sighting, the vehicle was found at a residence in the 4200 block of Felty Drive.

The victim was on the front porch, and Fine walked out of the front door talking to the victim; he was then taken into custody. The victim told officers she was at the furniture store confronting Fine, who was her boyfriend, on a matter of him cheating on her and he drove away. He then returned, argued with the victim about getting into the car when he allegedly put her in the vehicle against her will and drove away.

When talking with officers, Fine said he knew he shouldn’t have touched her but admitted he was upset. He’s been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault.

#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence
