CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Celtics Express Interest in Ben Simmons Trade, Sixers Want Jaylen Brown

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics, Ben Simmons, National Basketball Association, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Chris Mannix, The Athletic. The Celtics have engaged in conversations with...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Ben Simmons trade rumors: Brad Stevens spoke to Jaylen Brown about media attention, ‘I wanted to make sure he had that peace of mind’

Brad Stevens has been no stranger to trade rumors for years as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. However, a specific report involving Ben Simmons and All-Star Jaylen Brown led him to take action earlier this week after the Athletic reported Boston’s interest in the All-Star forward and Philly’s asking price for him being Brown.
NBA
RealGM

Celtics Have Engaged 76ers On Trade For Ben Simmons

The Boston Celtics have engaged in trade talks for Ben Simmons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Any deal for Simmons would have to include Jaylen Brown. While Simmons hasn't played this season, Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Those talks are fluid with no traction...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
libertyballers.com

A Ben Simmons-Jaylen Brown swap is an absolute no-brainer

The only thing hotter in the basketball world than Seth Curry is Sixers Twitter right now. On the heels of a new Ben Simmons report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sixers fans are ablaze with the possibility of shipping out Simmons for Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown. Here’s an excerpt...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Have Talked To Sixers About Ben Simmons

10:54am: A league source tells Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald (Twitter link) that the report of the Celtics discussing a trade for Simmons is “untrue.” This could be a matter of semantics — perhaps Boston checked in on Simmons, but isn’t actively engaged in discussions with Philadelphia. For what...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Jaylen Brown, John Wall

A trio of NBA All-Stars—past and present—recently took a spin on the perpetually moving rumor mill. One has been a constant there for months: Ben Simmons, who is anxiously awaiting a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers. The others are fresh faces to the process: John Wall, who's been off the grid awaiting an end to his tenure with the Houston Rockets; and Jaylen Brown, a somewhat stunning addition as he otherwise seems to hold building-block status for the Boston Celtics.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Express Interest#Ben Simmons Trade#Sixers Want#The Athletic The Celtics#Athletic#Charania
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Calls Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Rumor ‘Beyond Disturbing’

Kendrick Perkins clearly believes Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics should think twice — and maybe three, four or five times — before trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources, that the Celtics have engaged in conversations with the...
NBA
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Ben Simmons trade scenarios, Payton Pritchard at point guard, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s on-court chemistry

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Are Brown and Tatum too redundant? Seems so after Brown’s absence. Further more, does the team need a different mix of “stars”? —Joe S. Most likely Jayson...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy