The Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. worked out a revised contract aimed at making it less attractive to claim him on waivers. But at $7.25 million in total compensation (as reported on Saturday, a significant chunk was moved to a roster bonus due next week, with the final two years of the deal wiped out) for the rest of the year, there’s still a chance that someone will roll the dice on the guy who once was the best receiver in the NFL.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO