Review: A ghost haunts Native bookstore in Erdrich’s latest

Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins) When she isn’t writing bestselling novels that explore Native American life, Louise Erdrich runs a bookstore in Minneapolis that sells Native literature and art. Her latest book, “The Sentence,” combines her interest in both in a shaggy-dog ghost story that unfolds over a year in...

Nashville Scene

In The Sentence, a Customer’s Ghost Haunts a Bookstore Over the Course of One Harrowing Year

In Louise Erdrich’s latest novel, The Sentence, the owner of an independent bookstore in Minneapolis — also an author named Louise — listens as one of her booksellers, Tookie, describes a troubling phenomenon. Their “most annoying customer,” recently deceased, has been haunting the store. What’s more, she may have been killed by a book.
vol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Rax King Nonfiction, Dambudzo Marechera and Aaron Chiundura Moyo, Louise Erdrich’s Latest, and More

At Literary Hub, an excerpt from Rax King’s new collection. The Asian American Writers’ Workshop is holding a 30th anniversary event later this month. Chris Kelso wrote about New Juche at 3:AM. At Brittle Paper, revisiting the meeting between Dambudzo Marechera and Aaron Chiundura Moyo. Chapter16 delved into Louise Erdrich’s...
George Floyd
Louise Erdrich
NPR

Louise Erdrich's disquieting new novel will keep you on your toes

This is FRESH AIR. Louise Erdrich's new novel, "The Sentence," takes place in a haunted bookshop over a recent and very momentous year from November 2019 to November 2020. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan has a review. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: "The Sentence" - It's such an unassuming title and one...
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
