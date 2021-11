In any poll about the most disappointing TV series endings in history, you will find the likes of The Sopranos, Lost and Game of Thrones loitering somewhere near the top of the list. Another series that regularly frequents the top of the table for letting down its loyal following is Dexter, the series that created a cold-blooded serial killer who, as well as holding down a day job with the Miami Police Department, delivered his own type of justice to other serial killers that he deemed worse than himself. After eight seasons, the show bowed out in 2013, with the anti-hero seeming to have killed himself after burying his sister Debra at sea, only to reveal in the closing moments that he was alive and working as a lumberjack in Oregon.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO