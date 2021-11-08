CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La. Officer Gets Demotion, Pay Cut After Leaving K-9 in Hot Car, Leading to Death

By Jeff Truesdell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Louisiana sheriff's deputy who left a K-9 officer unattended in a patrol car during a heat advisory, after which the dog died, has been demoted with a cut in pay. The officer was not identified, and has not faced criminal prosecution. Ivar, a 5-year-old service dog, died Aug....

New York Post

Dad gets 28 years for leaving toddler to die in burning car after police chase

A South Carolina man who left his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car after a police chase has been hit with a 28-year prison sentence in the horrific crime. Imhotep Norman, 28, of Spartanburg, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to homicide by child abuse, failure to stop for police, and drug charges in the April 2019 death of little Xena Norman, authorities said.
brproud.com

LPSO deputy demoted after death of K-9 service dog

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – In August of this year, a K-9 service dog with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office died from heat exhaustion. LPSO says, the death of K-9 Ivar can be “attributed to heat exhaustion that occurred when Ivar was accidentally left in a K-9 vehicle.”. Sheriff Ard, of...
wbrz.com

Livingston sheriff's deputy demoted after K-9 partner died in hot car

DENHAM SPRINGS - A sheriff's deputy whose canine partner died after he left it inside a hot vehicle was stripped of rank, a sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed months after the animal's death. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said this past weekend that the deputy, who has not been identified by...
live5news.com

Father gets 28 years for leaving girl to die in burning car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - A Spartanburg man received a 28-year prison sentence Tuesday for leaving his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car while he fled the scene to avoid a police pursuit, according to the 7th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office. Murray Glenn, with the Solicitor’s Office, said Imhotep...
KAKE TV

Woman leaves $32K to sheriff's office for K-9 bulletproof vests, training

(CNN) - The Volusia Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced a $32,000 donation made by the estate of Pamela Mobbs. Mobbs passed away in October 2020 at the age of 90. The Daytona Beach resident, who had a love for dogs and German shepherds, specified that her gift was to be used equally to buy bulletproof vests for the department’s K-9s and to purchase and train additional dogs.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

K-9 Assisted Officers in the Arrest after a High-Speed Police Chase

On Wednesday morning, around 12:55 a.m. Cleveland Police Officer Arnett attempted to pull a vehicle over on Texas Highway 105 West, and U.S. Highway 59 area when the vehicle accelerated faster away from him. The suspect vehicle had defective rear lights and was traveling westbound on Tx. Hwy. 105 reaching speeds of 100+ MPH. Several times the suspect drove recklessly into the opposite lanes of traffic. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office notified, and their deputies attempted to assist by setting out tire-deflation devices “Spikes”. The “spikes” were unsuccessful due to the suspected driver driving recklessly to avoid the “spikes”. The fleeing suspect continued driving into the City limits of Conroe where a Montgomery County Constable Deputy Precinct 3 begin to assist with stopping the suspect. The vehicle jumped a concrete median bursting both of his right-side tires, but he continued driving and not stopping. The suspect vehicle was “boxed-in” by officers, and had two-flat tires decided to a stop. Two individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot; the driver was caught immediately by officers. The passenger attempted to run and climb a fence but was detained by the grasp of the deputy constable’s K-9 partner who was assisting. The driver was identified as Jordan Matthew Blackmon. Age 24, of Spring Lake, North Carolina. He was taken into custody and transported back to Cleveland P.D. where he was later charged with: Evading Arrest with a Vehicle- (SJF), and Failure to Identify Fugitive. The suspect that was caught by the K-9 was later determined to have outstanding warrants, but was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and pending further charges.
ABC4

SLCo Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of beloved K-9

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that they are mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, Boomer. Boomer was undergoing treatment for intestinal problems when he passed away, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. He became a member of the Salt Lake County […]
nbcboston.com

Norton Police Officer on Leave After OUI Arrest

A police officer in Norton, Massachusetts, has been placed on leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a car crash early Saturday morning. Joshua Archer, 31, of Norton, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving...
foxla.com

Suspect in custody after leading LAPD officers on pursuit

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit. The pursuit began just before 9 p.m. in the area of 52nd Street and Normandie Ave. The driver was wanted for reckless driving. The suspect surrendered to police around 9:20 p.m. on the 710 freeway...
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Whiskey Riff

19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […] The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
