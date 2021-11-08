La. Officer Gets Demotion, Pay Cut After Leaving K-9 in Hot Car, Leading to Death

On Wednesday morning, around 12:55 a.m. Cleveland Police Officer Arnett attempted to pull a vehicle over on Texas Highway 105 West, and U.S. Highway 59 area when the vehicle accelerated faster away from him. The suspect vehicle had defective rear lights and was traveling westbound on Tx. Hwy. 105 reaching speeds of 100+ MPH. Several times the suspect drove recklessly into the opposite lanes of traffic. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office notified, and their deputies attempted to assist by setting out tire-deflation devices “Spikes”. The “spikes” were unsuccessful due to the suspected driver driving recklessly to avoid the “spikes”. The fleeing suspect continued driving into the City limits of Conroe where a Montgomery County Constable Deputy Precinct 3 begin to assist with stopping the suspect. The vehicle jumped a concrete median bursting both of his right-side tires, but he continued driving and not stopping. The suspect vehicle was “boxed-in” by officers, and had two-flat tires decided to a stop. Two individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot; the driver was caught immediately by officers. The passenger attempted to run and climb a fence but was detained by the grasp of the deputy constable’s K-9 partner who was assisting. The driver was identified as Jordan Matthew Blackmon. Age 24, of Spring Lake, North Carolina. He was taken into custody and transported back to Cleveland P.D. where he was later charged with: Evading Arrest with a Vehicle- (SJF), and Failure to Identify Fugitive. The suspect that was caught by the K-9 was later determined to have outstanding warrants, but was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and pending further charges.

