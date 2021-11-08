British Airways, Virgin Atlantic celebrate US reopening with synchronized takeoffs

© Anthony Upton/AP

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic celebrated the U.S. reopening its borders to international travelers on Monday with synchronized takeoffs from Heathrow airport.

The first flights en route to the U.S. from the rival airlines took off at 8:30 a.m. local time from parallel runways at London’s Heathrow airport, according to Virgin Atlantic.

The dual takeoff was the first of its kind, the airline noted. Both flights were headed to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The flights marked the first time most U.K. nationals were able to travel to the U.S. since March 16, 2020, when restrictions were put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those restrictions, however, were finally scaled back on Monday, when the U.S. opened its doors to fully vaccinated international travelers. Passengers who want to enter the U.S. must present proof of inoculation and a negative COVID-19 test that was taken in the previous three days.

The new policy, which was first unveiled last month, is in effect for land borders and air travel.

Unvaccinated Americans and children under the age of 18, however, are not required to abide by the new policy. They are only mandated to show a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 24 hours of traveling.

British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle, who according to The Associated Press was on board his airline’s plane during the synchronized departure, said the two airlines are “setting aside rivalry” to commemorate the landmark day.

“After more than 600 days of separation, today is our moment to celebrate the UK-US reopening. We’re setting aside rivalry and for the first time ever, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic aircraft will be seen taking-off together to mark the vital importance of the transatlantic corridor,” Doyle said in a statement.

“Transatlantic connectivity is vital for the UK’s economic recovery, which is why we’ve been calling for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel corridor for such a long time. We must now look forward with optimism, get trade and tourism back on track and allow friends and families to connect once again,” he added.

Shai Weiss, the chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, sounded a similar note, contending that Monday was “a time for celebration, not rivalry.”

“Together with British Airways we are delighted to mark today’s important milestone, which finally allows consumers and businesses to book travel with confidence. The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years and we are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic,” Doyle said in a statement.

“The UK will now be able to strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, the US, through boosting trade and tourism,” he added.

Travelers and airport staff celebrated the scaled-back restrictions across the globe on Monday. Employees at Heathrow Airport welcomed travelers with waving American flags, according to The New York Times, and masked pedestrians lined up at borders in Mexico and Canada, awaiting entrance into the U.S., Agence France-Presse reported.