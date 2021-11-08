CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Seth Curry has proven to be everything the Sixers need and more

By Sean Barnard
phillysportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like forever ago that Daryl Morey stole Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks for the small price of Josh Richardson and a second-round pick. The journeyman NBA veteran has played for seven different NBA franchises after going undrafted in 2013, but may have finally found his home in Philadelphia....

phillysportsnetwork.com

975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Seth Curry on pace for historic feat not even Stephen Curry could do

Philadelphia 76ers star Seth Curry is off to a fantastic start and is on pace for record-breaking numbers, not even his brother has done. The younger Curry has been nothing but fantastic for the Sixers so far this season and his shooting numbers have been nothing but a breath of fresh air as they continue to wiggle their way out of all the Ben Simmons drama.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 NBA Players With The Best Three-Point Percentage Of All Time: Steve Kerr Tops The List, Seth Curry Is 2nd, Stephen Curry Is 7th

We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. The idea is simple: the three-point shot puts the most points on the board and more attempts mean more points. That is why sharpshooters are paid a massive premium in today’s game because spacing and relaxed defensive rules allow for better ball movement and quality looks from the perimeter. The presence of shooters also allows the paint to be more open, allowing for easy buckets at the rim.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry comparisons boldly rejected by Seth Curry

Despite a rough offseason that saw their family go through a very personal matter, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are doing quite well to start the NBA season. The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers both won on Sunday night, with the sweet-shooting Curry brothers lighting it up for their respective teams.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers' Georges Niang Embraced Being Seth Curry's Hype Man vs. Bulls

Ever since making his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers to start the 2021-2022 NBA season, former Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang has done an excellent job of doing exactly what he was brought to Philly to do. After failing to find a reliable stretch-four to backup Sixers starter Tobias Harris...
NBA
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry continues his white-hot shooting to lead Philadelphia past the Bulls

Playing their second consecutive game short three starters, the Philadelphia 76ers staved off the 6-1 Chicago Bulls, 103-98, to wrap up an undefeated four-game homestand. Despite many lulls in the fourth quarter, per usual, they found a way to pull this game out, thanks in large part to Seth Curry’s wicked scoring. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Discuss Loss of Joel Embiid on Monday

Andre Drummond knew that he was going to start against the New York Knicks on Monday no matter what. As the Sixers were gearing up for the start of a back-to-back, beginning with a matchup against the New York Knicks, they planned to rest their star center Joel Embiid so he could play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Dallas Mavericks
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seth Curry’s 23 Helps Short-handed 76ers Over Trail Blazers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry had 23 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The 76ers played without leading scorers Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Embiid, the four-time All-Star, missed his first game of the season as Philadelphia played the first of three games in four nights. Philadelphia also lost Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness. Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points, while Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C.J. McCollum also had 20 points.
NBA
Yardbarker

Curry, Maxey, and Embiid Lead The Sixers to a Road Victory Over the Pistons

The short-handed Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll. They earned their fifth straight victory in Detroit. They defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-98 to improve to 7-2 overall on the season. The Sixers only played eight players on Thursday night. Furkan Korkmaz sat out against the Pistons after playing the night before in Philly against the Bulls. Tobias Harris is still out because of the health protocols. Of course, there is the Ben Simmons saga going on. The Sixers still found a way to get it done and get the win. Doc Rivers spoke on the way his team is coming together postgame.
NBA
Daily Local News

McCaffery: Seth Curry’s hot hand keeping Sixers above the fray

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid was out because of Joel Embiid things, and it didn’t matter. Tobias Harris was out due to safety protocols. It didn’t matter. Danny Green kept grabbing his sore left hamstring and finally called it an early night. Mattered not. Three starters, including an MVP candidate, gone...
NBA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (foot) questionable Tuesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Seth Curry (foot) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry only shot 4-of-10 from the field on Monday despite the 76ers being without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe due to COVID-19 protocols. He was expected to help pick up the offensive slack, but the foot issue may have limited Curry's effort. Shake Milton figures to draw the start Tuesday if Curry is unavailable. There would also be larger roles for Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green.
NBA
Sports
chatsports.com

Seth Curry is firing on all cylinders for Sixers

Seth Curry wasn’t his usual self after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last season. He returned to action after missing seven games in early January, but lingering effects persisted at times. For the next few months, he worked on getting his conditioning back to normal and dealt with spells of low energy.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst of Sixers-Pistons: Seth Curry’s big first quarter and team’s three-point record

DETROIT — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 109-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. Best performance: Seth Curry paced the Sixers with 23 points while making 4 of 8 three-pointers. He did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 16 points and hitting 3 of 4 threes.
NBA
NBC Sports

Harris, Curry return for final Sixers game before long road trip

Both the Sixers and Raptors will hope to snap losing streaks Thursday night. 6-6 Toronto has dropped three straight, while the 8-4 Sixers came up empty in their back-to-back against New York and Milwaukee. Here are the essentials for Thursday’s matchup:. When: 7 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at...
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Seth Curry Clutch Again as Sixers Win Fourth Straight Game

The Sixers look just fine without Ben Simmons. And without Tobias Harris and Danny Green, who were unavailable Wednesday night against Chicago. They simply get elevated performances from a deep bench and the rest of the starting unit, namely Seth Curry, who poured in 22 points on 9-14 shooting and acted as closer for the night, hitting the late shot that cemented the 103-98 victory.
NBA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wire: Jalen Brunson tops targets; Seth Curry among double-checks

Welcome to Week 4. By now managers should be getting a better sense of their teams and which positions and categories are strengths and weaknesses. This information should guide your decision making. While everyone should add this week's top pickup if he's available, after that, your teams' nuances should matter more than my ranking (if you don't need defensive stats, don't add Matisse Thybulle!).
NBA
Yardbarker

Seth Curry Questionable vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The hits won't stop coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team is set to host the defending NBA champions on Tuesday night for the second half of a back-to-back, the Sixers have another key player who could potentially miss the matchup in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry. Curry, who hasn't...
NBA

