CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama man arrested after confronting police officers with hatchet

By Aaron Dixon
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PP3bZ_0cq9V8y500

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man had an axe to grind that ultimately put him behind bars.

On Nov. 4, the Dothan Police Vice Unit responded to a call at the Dothan Inn off of Ross Clark Circle, and as they were going to execute a search warrant they were approaching the room where the initial 911 call was made, a male suspect who was hanging outside of his hotel room saw the officers.

“Saw them approaching, went into the inside of his room,” said Jason Penn, captain of the Dothan Police Department’s Investigative Division. “Came back out and confronted them with a hatchet.”

Over 100 guns seized, 13 taken into custody in Tuscaloosa sweep

Penn said the suspect held the hatchet in a threatening manner while the vice unit told him to comply, which caused him to go back into his room. The officers then continued to give verbal commands to the man, and after a brief standoff, the suspect complied, and the officers were able to take the man into custody without injury.

“We always include de-escalation training each year,” Penn said.

Each Dothan police officer goes through 32 hours of in-service training every year, including a class in de-escalation.

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers proposes making Daylight Saving Year-Round

“We try to include more and more of that type of training,” Penn said.

The suspect was not involved in the initial police call at first and wasn’t even staying in the room that made the initial call that caused the Dothan Police Vice Unit to act.

The suspect was charged with menacing, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

CommonSense4TheWin
6d ago

The old saying, “Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight.”, comes to mind, even though it was a hatchet. He’s lucky they didn’t pull the plug on his life! It would’ve been his own fault if they had. 🤷

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Death investigation underway in Opelika after 2-year-old discovered dead

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Opelika after a two-year-old female child was located dead inside a home along Cherry Circle according to Coroner Bill Harris. Opelika police say at this point in their investigation the child’s death is not considered suspicious, the investigation is ongoing. Harris says the child is […]
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Northport, suffers life-threatening injuries

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck by a vehicle in Northport Sunday evening and suffers life-threatening injuries. According to the Northport Police Department, they received the call of a pedestrian struck around 6:14 p.m. The man was located on McFarland Boulevard in front of the Wendy’s with significant injuries. The Northport Accident Reconstruction […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including off-duty officer, in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after two people, including an off-duty officer, were injured in a shooting overnight. According to BPD, the shooting happened at The Quest Club on 24th Street South around 3 a.m. Staff told the off-duty officer that a person had a gun inside the club. When the off-duty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Guns#Hatchet#Wdhn#Investigative Division
CBS 42

2 injured, 2 dead after shooting in southwest Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are dead and two more are injured following a shooting in the southwest part of the city, according to police. A social media post made just before 7 p.m. Friday by Birmingham Police Department said the investigation is taking place in the 1100 block of 33rd St. SW. A […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

CBS 42

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy