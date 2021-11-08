CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Bobbi Brown Buy 1, Get 1 Free Shadow Sticks + Free Shipping

musingsofamuse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYasss! This is an awesome deal I’m fully taking advantage of! Today only snag one...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 70% off Coach Bags + Free Shipping!

Love Coach? This is a great time to grab a new bag!. Right now, Coach Outlet is offering up to 70% off Bags! Plus, shipping is free!. These would make great gifts. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Katy Satchel for just $105 shipped (regularly $350)!. Get...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Rack Room Shoes: Buy One, Get One Free Sale + Free Shipping!

Need new shoes? Don’t miss this hot sale at Rack Room Shoes!. Right now, Rack Room Shoes is having a Buy One, Get One Free Shoes sale! No promo code needed. Plus, shipping is free for Rewards Members (it’s free to sign up). There are tons of shoes for the...
SHOPPING
CNET

How to sign up for Amazon Prime: Free shipping isn't the only perk you can get

Are you wondering if you should splurge for an Amazon Prime membership? The subscription costs $119 a year, or $13 a month. If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the cost drops to about $6 a month. For that price, you get a bunch of benefits and perks, including free overnight shipping, access to the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime streaming services (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited which costs extra), discounts on Whole Foods and Alexa products, and unlimited photo storage.
SHOPPING
nintendoeverything.com

Amazon has kicked off its own buy 2, get 1 free sale for November 2021

Almost certainly as a way of price-matching the buy 2, get 1 free sale happening at Target that just started up, Amazon has kicked off its own buy 2, get 1 free sale. They’re also similar in that games, books, movies, and more are included. These deals tend to spring up around the holiday shopping season and Black Friday is set to take place later this month.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbi Brown
CNET

Knock out 3 holiday gifts with Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free media sale

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're ready to put a dent in your holiday shopping list with just a few clicks, I'd direct you to Amazon's buy two, get one free promo happening now. The media sale includes some classic and cult-favorite books, movies, TV shows and video games, including the full Harry Potter films collection (DVD), books from the Dune series, the first three seasons of Yellowstone and children's classics like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Berenstain Bears.
TV SHOWS
musingsofamuse.com

YSL Buy 1, Get 1 Free

YSL Beauty has a buy 1, get 1 free sale today on a variety of makeup and fragrance. Buy any 1 item at full price and get the second free with code LOVEYSL.
MAKEUP
MLive.com

MIRROR Black Friday deal, get $500 off + free shipping & installation

Through November 29th, MIRROR is offering $500 off plus free delivery and installation ($750 value). Just use code HOLIDAY21, and enjoy The Mirror at a much more affordable price. Update your home workout experience with The Mirror, an innovative exercise system that brings live classes, 1:1 training, and tens of...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Shipping#Yasss
musingsofamuse.com

Sephora’s Sale On Sale Picks

Happy Days! The Sephora Sale opened for VIBers today! Rouge you’re still able to snag 20% off your total and VIB you guys get 15% off using code YAYHOLIDAY at sephora.com! Don’t forget you can save an additional 15-20% off any items on sale already and there’s a few. Here’s...
MAKEUP
The Verge

Buy two games and get one free at Target or Amazon

Clear off some room on your bookshelf because Target and Amazon are having a “buy two, get one free” sale on video games. This sale is unfortunately restricted to physical copies but includes new titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Guardians of the Galaxy. While we’re definitely here for the video games, it’s worth mentioning that this deal includes tons of classic and contemporary board games as well, like Exploding Kittens, Animal Crossing Monopoly, and Sushi Go!. If you’re looking to fill out your game collection, we’ve linked to the landing pages for both retailers below.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Hurry! My Favorite Cream Eyeshadows Are On Sale and Other Goodies!

Matte girls and guys rejoice! I’ve become a boring old lady who embraces mattes to the max! And I gotta admit one of my favorite matte cream shadows are the Too Faced Melted Chocolate Eye ShadowLiquid Matte Eye Shadow is $11 each along with a few other items at Too Faced today to celebrate Single’s Day. I love this formula. It’s creamy, blends easily, and it provides a matte non-drying color on eyes that’s very pretty.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Books Buy 2, Get 1 Free Amazon Deal Is Back

If you're interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons, or you want to seek out new adventures, Amazon has another buy 2, get 1 free sale running that features a random assortment of products. This includes a wide range of D&D books, including the new release Fizban's Treasury of Dragons. Details about the sale are available below. While you're at it, make sure to check out the new, full-length Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons adventure set in the world of Exandria.
VIDEO GAMES
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Free Shipping On All Orders Today Only + New Black Friday Deals

Happy Thursday! It’s a good day to shop! Ulta.com has free shipping on any order today only plus a ton of new Black Friday Deals plus choose one of two free mystery gifts with your $50 order!. Here’s what’s on sale today:. Select L’Oreal Mascaras, Highlighters, Lips, Concealers $9.99 Each.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

Replica Fragrances 20% Off

Hurry over to nordstrom.com today because they are price matching the Replica Fragrance Sale! Select perfumes are 20% off including my personal favorite By the Fireplace! Free shipping applies to any order. Replcia scents on sale:. Replica Bubble Bath Fragrance 20% Off. Replica Lazy Sunday Morning 20% Off. Replica By...
MAKEUP
stepoutbuffalo.com

Free Shipping Quinton Lake

Hello Plant Friends, Currently offering free shipping on all Quinton Lake products with Code: Plant Friends. Thank you for supporting small businesses. Free Shipping now through December 12, 2021, 11:59 P.M. EST within the US. Must use Code: Plant Friends at checkout.
SHOPPING
IGN

Daily Deals: Buy 2 Games and Get 1 Free at Amazon, GameStop

It's the weekend of bundled savings. Both GameStop and Amazon are running deals where you can purchase 2 eligible games, and get a third one for free. This is a pretty huge deal, as it includes brand new titles like Call of Duty Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5 and much more. Amazon is also running that same deal on books, which will let you get various D&D books bundled up, video game art books and tons of other great novels. Of course, if none of that is your thing, we've got a mix of other deals as well, including a great discount on a raiseable desk.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy