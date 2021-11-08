CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville officer injured while making arrest, police say

By Kyle Jones
 7 days ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville police say an officer was injured Sunday while making an arrest.

Department officials said officers were investigating a reported domestic violence incident.

The suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Montcalm, allegedly fought with officers while they tried to arrest him. Police say they used pepper spray to try to subdue Montcalm after learning he had a medical condition, so they avoided using a taser.

After the arrest, the department says an officer was hospitalized with a back injury that was sustained during the alleged fight.

The officer has since been treated and released.

Montcalm faces charges of suffocation and strangulation, resisting and obstructing an officer, bail jumping, and causing substantial injury to a police officer.

