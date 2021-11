The Detroit Tigers are in the market for starting pitching, and the best pitcher available is probably former Tiger Max Scherzer. We’re deep into Contender November here at Motor City Bengals, where we’ll be suggesting ways the Detroit Tigers can become real contenders again. Last week we looked at all the big shortstop options, and some of the little ones, but this week we turn our attention to the mound.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO