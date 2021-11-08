How Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Really Feel About Those Mother-Daughter Comparisons

Reese Witherspoon’s offspring have become hot topics in recent years as fans have watched them become young adults. Every other week, a new debate about who the children favor more – her or their father Ryan Phillippe – continues to emerge. Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe has captured a bit of attention online from viewers and other celebrities. A recent post by Oscar winner Diane Keaton led to some confusion amongst the masses, as she mistook Phillippe for a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Witherspoon couldn’t help but notice the faux pas, and had to step in to correct her.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO