How Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Really Feel About Those Mother-Daughter Comparisons

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

No big or little lies here:...

wvli927.com

People

Reese Witherspoon Says Her 3 Kids Don't Know 'How Much Space in My Brain They Take Up Every Day'

Reese Witherspoon is a mom first and foremost. During a conversation with Gayle King for InStyle magazine's December/January 2022 cover story, the Morning Show actress, 45, opens up about motherhood and raising her three kids. Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, plus son Tennessee James, 9, with husband Jim Toth.
Cosmopolitan

Reese Witherspoon Called Out Diane Keaton on Instagram and Fans Are Absolutely Losing It

Looking for a chuckle? Diane Keaton is here to deliver all the laughs today. On Instagram, the 75-year-old Oscar-winning actress recently posted a "Male Beauty" video showing off a few men in Hollywood she admired. The clip panned between black-and-white photos of famous men — ranging from John Cassavetes and Robert Pattinson to Clint Eastwood and Zayn Malik — while Diane commented on each star.
The Independent

InStyle responds to criticism of Reese Witherspoon cover: ‘We are not in the business of embalming women’

InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown has defended the magazine’s cover shoot of Reese Witherspoon after fans questioned the amount of retouching.On Monday, the magazine unveiled Witherspoon as the cover star of its December/January 2022 issue, with the Morning Show star featured on the cover in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a gold statement necklace, glam makeup and a tousled hairstyle.The cover shoot, which was photographed by Emma Summerton, also includes additional images of Witherspoon that accompanied a Q&A interview with Gayle King.On social media, however, many fans were critical of the photos of Witherspoon, as numerous people suggested that the 45-year-old...
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon's sensational new pictures have fans seeing double

Reese Witherspoon set social media alight early on Monday morning as she revealed that she was on the cover of InStyle Magazine. The actress shared pictures from the cover shoot that truly left many mightily impressed, stunning with her power and poise. One featured her in a lacy little black...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: IMAX, Spider-Man, Reese Witherspoon and More!

IMAX PARTNERING WITH MARVEL AND DISNEY: In a first, viewers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in a new format called Imax Enhanced on Disney+. The expanded aspect ratio shows 26% more of the film image on home screens; it launches Friday. The lineup includes Shang-Chi, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.
CinemaBlend

Reese Witherspoon Hilariously Has To Tell Diane Keaton Her Image Of ‘Leonardo DiCaprio’ Is Actually Her Son With Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon’s offspring have become hot topics in recent years as fans have watched them become young adults. Every other week, a new debate about who the children favor more – her or their father Ryan Phillippe – continues to emerge. Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe has captured a bit of attention online from viewers and other celebrities. A recent post by Oscar winner Diane Keaton led to some confusion amongst the masses, as she mistook Phillippe for a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Witherspoon couldn’t help but notice the faux pas, and had to step in to correct her.
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Says She Can Get "Pretty Much Anybody" on the Phone

Reese Witherspoon may just be one of the most successful entertainers of our time. From her iconic and beloved character Elle Woods to the hard-balling Bradley Jackson on The Morning Show, she's played some extremely formative female characters over the years — while becoming a major player in real life.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
International Business Times

Reese Witherspoon Raves About Mom Duties: ‘My First Priority Is My Kids’

Reese Witherspoon opened up about her utmost dedication as a mom in a conversation with Gayle King for the December/January 2022 cover story of InStyle Magazine. "My first, most important priority is my kids. If I told you how much space in my brain, they take up every day— do you even think they know, Gayle? I don't even think they know," the 45-year-old actress said.
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon is always on the lookout for opportunities to make a difference. The actress and director has firmly established herself in Tinseltown, but her charity work hasn't gone unnoticed either. "As a woman and a mother, I care deeply about the wellbeing of other women...
westernmassnews.com

Reese Witherspoon: Badass Questionnaire

Reese Witherspoon has dedicated her career to changing the narrative for women in film—from her work as an iconic, award-winning actress to her work as an inclusive producer. While taking InStyle’s Badass Questionnaire, she talks leaving Hollywood better than she found it, what she learned about comedy from Jennifer Coolidge, and how she knows a book will make a great movie. Plus, she ranks Elle Woods’ most quintessential looks from Legally Blonde and revisits her own red carpet moments.
Sea Coast Echo

Reese Witherspoon stopped Laura Dern hiding her Oscar away

Reese Witherspoon encouraged Laura Dern not to hide her Oscar away. The 54-year-old star scooped the Best Supporting Actress statuette for her turn in 'Marriage Story' at the 2020 ceremony but she kept the prize hidden until her friend and her own daughter, 16-year-old Jaya, encouraged her to celebrate her achievement.
People

Diane Keaton Posts About Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Beauty' — But Uses Photo of Reese Witherspoon's Son

Diane Keaton just had a hilarious — but flattering — mix-up, apparently mistaking Reese Witherspoon's son for a famous Hollywood heartthrob. It all began when Keaton, 75, posted a slideshow video of famous celebrity men to Instagram Monday with the caption "MALE BEAUTY!!!" In a voiceover, Keaton provided commentary for each image, kicking off her collection with a picture of who she thought was Leonardo DiCaprio.
winespectator.com

Simi Winery Joins Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club

We all know the joke that some book clubs only read wine labels, but a new collaboration is embracing the idea of curling up with a good book and an equally good glass of wine. Sonoma’s Simi Winery is partnering with Reese’s Book Club (RBC), the online, app-friendly book club from Hello Sunshine founder, actress and our imaginary best friend Reese Witherspoon. It’s being called a “novel” partnership because book puns are um, bound to happen in such events. But best to leave those to the prose …
bravotv.com

Here’s How Dr. Heavenly Kimes Feels About Daughter Alaura’s Latest Milestone

Dr. Heavenly Kimes' daughter is growing up so fast! It seems like it was just yesterday that the Married to Medicine mom and her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, threw the sweetest birthday celebration for Alaura, surprising their daughter with a brand-new white Range Rover on her Sweet 16. Recently, Dr. Heavenly took to Instagram to reveal that her 16-year-old daughter is now behind the wheel!
Refinery29

My Keloid Scars Went TikTok Viral. Here’s How I Really Feel About Them

Growing up, I found it difficult to escape the overwhelming, picture perfect, Instagram-filtered beauty standards that drowned out any semblance of reality. Add to that the dubious use of targeted ads and it's no wonder many of us invented new ways to hate our bodies. Besides noses, lips and wrinkles, scars sit pretty near the top of the endless list of insecurities we tend to fixate on.
