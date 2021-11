Korean pop culture is enjoying a major renaissance with western audiences, with the country's films, songs and TV shows more prominent than ever. In 2020 Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture and 2021 has been another strong year for Korean entertainment. Squid Game has already proved a cultural phenomenon, becoming Netflix's most-watched original series ever with over 111 million viewers. And the streaming giant looks as though they will follow up with another very strong offering with the upcoming Korean drama Hellbound. The series is based on a Korean webtoon of the same name and imagines a world where angels of death appear to drag people to hell.

