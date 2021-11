The McDaniel College Board of Trustees has elected Bruce H. Preston to serve as chair, following the passing of Otto J. Guenther. A 1975 alumnus, Preston has served on the college’s Board of Trustees since 1995. During his time on the board, he has been instrumental in the college’s management of the WMC Development Corporation, which owns numerous commercial assets in Westminster including the College Square Shopping Center, which is anchored by Safeway, and the Best Western. He is past chair of the buildings and grounds committee and the audit committee. Most recently, he served as chair of the governance committee and led the presidential search committee.

14 DAYS AGO