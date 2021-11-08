The Next Stage with Connie Wray: Redevelopment in downtown Reno

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”
A Wisconsin prosecutor on Monday called Kyle Rittenhouse a gunman with no “honor” or “legal authority” to kill two men during protests last year in Kenosha. In closing arguments to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger challenged Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense when he gunned down Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, on Aug. 25 last year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious...
President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako,...
A woman has been arrested after she punched a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding, sending the worker to the hospital, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field in Dallas, police said. Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault, according to law enforcement officials.
What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
