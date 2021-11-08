CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild start to the work week

By Patrick Evans
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago

After a gorgeous weekend that saw highs slightly above normal, we're seeing a modest cooling trend today and tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6Uob_0cq9T4Vb00

Our seasonal average for the date is 83, and we should be very close to that number the next two days as a trough lingers along the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx6QI_0cq9T4Vb00

That storm system is creating gusty winds from NorCal into the Pacific NW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3jtg_0cq9T4Vb00

For us here in the desert, the next 7 day stretch is picture perfect, with some modest Santa Ana Winds developing midweek to warm us up a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C23QR_0cq9T4Vb00

The post Mild start to the work week appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pacific Nw
KELOLAND TV

Warm Start to the Work Week; Chilly Again by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 14

Another piece of energy moves through northern and western KELOLAND through the evening and into the night. The northeastern portion of the region may see some rain and snow showers overnight and into the morning. Keep this min mind as you prepare for the start of the new work and school week, even though this energy won’t be as disruptive as what we had seen on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

A chilly start to the week but mild weather lies ahead

Indianapolis saw its first measurable snow of the season today with around 1/2″ falling across much of the area. This was also the 3rd consecutive day where snowfall was recorded. Additionally, it was our coldest day of the season so far with a high of 37 degrees. The cold weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJBF.com

A Sunny Start To a Warming Work Week

As of 6:30PM Sunday- This morning, some locations were below freezing. The lowest temperature we saw today was 28 degrees in Saluda, where a freeze warning was in effect. The rest of the day was also fairly cool, with temperatures staying in the low 60s to upper 50s. The sun...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

A mild start to the week

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Breezy and cool to start the work week

A breezy and cool day ahead of us under a mix of sun and clouds. Can’t rule out a spot shower this afternoon but much of the day looks dry. Wind gusts will be coming in out of the northwest which is a cool wind direction, some gusts to 30MPH at times. Highs will top out around 50°. Tonight will be clear and still breezy. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s and we’ll ‘feel’ more like the 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Sunshine to start the work week, but rain is in the forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Calm weather will continue through the overnight hours on Sunday with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 30′s. Clear skies will stick around for Monday with highs in the mid 60′s and lows in the lower 40′s. Clouds start to move back into the area for Tuesday with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50′s. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s, lows in the mid 50′s. Showers and storms return for Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70′s. We’ll stay partly cloudy for Friday with highs in the upper 60′s and lows in the mid 50′s. We’ll remain dry for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60′s. A stray shower could pop up for Sunday, but most of us will stay dry with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60′s.
MERIDIAN, MS
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to the week

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear through the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

Cold start to the work week before a brief warmup

The snow has ended across southeast Wisconsin and a few breaks have developed in the cloud cover this evening. A few more breaks are expected overnight, allowing temps to drop into the mid to upper 20s area-wide by sunrise Monday morning. Factor in the wind and it'll feel more like the teens as you head out the door to work and school.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wfla.com

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Chilly start with a nice warm-up to start the work week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are well below average this morning in the upper 40s in Citrus and Hernando county and in the low 50s elsewhere across Tampa bay. After this cold start, sunshine will be out in full force today and will help to warm temperatures into the lower 70s this afternoon. These temperatures are still below average but it will feel nice in the sunshine.
TAMPA, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy