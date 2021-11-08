CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randomized Study Examines Outcomes of Plug-based and Suture-based Vascular Closure Following TAVR Procedures

By Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)
 7 days ago

Newswise — ORLANDO – November 5, 2021 – Results from the largest randomized trial available comparing different closure device strategies following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) found that a plug-based vascular closure technique had a shorter time to hemostasis but a higher rate of access-site or access-related vascular complications....

