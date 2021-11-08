Randomized Study Examines Outcomes of Plug-based and Suture-based Vascular Closure Following TAVR Procedures

Newswise — According to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain affects an estimated 1 in 5 (50.5 million) US adults. Chronic pain interferes with activities of daily living, is a leading cause of medical care, and is associated with several psychological comorbidities, including substance abuse, depression, and anxiety. For some patients, multiple medications combined with psychological interventions do not provide adequate pain relief. Neuromodulation (NM) therapies, an advancing area of chronic pain management, work by blocking pain signals from reaching the brain and can provide substantial relief in patients for whom conservative therapies have failed. Before NM implantation, candidates commonly undergo an in-person psychological assessment to evaluate the likelihood of treatment outcomes. However, the predictive value of psychological testing is not straightforward, and the process can cause undue delays. Researchers at Toronto Western Hospital in Canada have proposed a protocol that incorporates a short mental health checklist and pre-defined cut-offs on validated questionnaires to assess the need for an in-person assessment by a psychologist.

