Elementary Schools Urged by White House to Set up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Students
The Food and Drug Administration says the shots are safe and proven to be almost 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a study of 2,268...www.newsweek.com
The Food and Drug Administration says the shots are safe and proven to be almost 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a study of 2,268...www.newsweek.com
Yep...next step is just vaxxing your kids without consent...don't say you weren't warned...NO MEDICAL PROCEDURES SHOULD BE DONE AT SCHOOL ..
Remember, democrats don't care what parents think. They are way smarter than you.
Comments / 11