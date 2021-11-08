CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Elementary Schools Urged by White House to Set up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Students

By Alyse Messmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Food and Drug Administration says the shots are safe and proven to be almost 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a study of 2,268...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

Deidrea Anne
6d ago

Yep...next step is just vaxxing your kids without consent...don't say you weren't warned...NO MEDICAL PROCEDURES SHOULD BE DONE AT SCHOOL ..

Reply(1)
11
M. O.
6d ago

Remember, democrats don't care what parents think. They are way smarter than you.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Mclean, VA
Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Mclean, VA
Mclean, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Mclean, VA
Government
Mclean, VA
Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy