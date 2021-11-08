CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme x Tiffany Collab: Release Date, Jewelry & Prices Revealed

By Jenny Desborough
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skateboarding brand Supreme has teamed up with the iconic jewelry company Tiffany for a new line featuring everything from necklaces to...

www.newsweek.com

WWD

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

Click here to read the full article. Supreme has unveiled its new collaboration with Tiffany & Co., and it ranges from a key-shaped pocket knife and heart-shaped stud earrings to a pearl necklace with a silver tag. The centrepiece of the collaboration is the Return to Tiffany jewelry line, known for its heart-shaped charm or tag. Known by Tiffany connoisseurs and insiders as the RTT line, it sprang from a key ring first introduced in 1969.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule CollectionChristie's Supreme Auction: See the Photos In an Instagram post, Supreme...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IBTimes

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Collab Drop: What To Expect, When, And Where To Buy

Skate clothing brand Supreme and luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. revealed a new collaboration Sunday after weeks of speculation. The two brands took to Instagram to announce the move, which will launch on Thursday. Supreme recently invited Instagram followers to register for shopping at its forthcoming Berlin location. Women’s Wear Daily noted the collaboration will open at 74 Torrestrasse.
APPAREL
Vanity Fair

Tiffany & Co. x Supreme Is Sure to Break the Internet

Tiffany & Co. is on a hot streak. Since being acquired by LVMH in January of this year, the New York luxury jeweler has repeatedly made news: celebrity partnerships and faces, a new collection with a limited edition artist collaboration component, neighborhood pop-up shops, and now a blockbuster partnership with Supreme. The six-piece collaboration draws on the iconic Return to Tiffany collection, adjusting the tags with a quippy “Return to Supreme” line. There are pearls—a truly androgynous trend piece—as well as sterling silver keychains, a star bracelet, and heart tag earrings.
BUSINESS
