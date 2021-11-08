CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastics

Simone Biles Taking Break From Gymnastics to Figure Out 'What I Really Want to Do'

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
"For me, it's just finding out what I really want to do," Biles said, adding that she is not sure whether the break will be temporary or...

newschain

Jessica Gadirova: Simone Biles’ Olympic woes have helped gymnasts to ‘speak up’

Jessica Gadirova says gymnasts of her generation feel able to “be more open” in the wake of Simone Biles’ public struggles at the Tokyo Olympics. Gadirova, who alongside her twin sister Jennifer was part of the team which won Britain’s first women’s gymnastics medal in 93 years in Tokyo, said the American superstar’s decision to speak out had helped protect the mental and physical health of her peers.
SPORTS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Shows Off Her White Sneakers on the Gold Over America Tour in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Simone Biles’ “Gold Over America Tour” has officially wrapped up, and the seven-time Olympic medalist celebrated with an Instagram photo dump, of course. Billed as “High-Energy Gymnastics, Meets-Pop- Concert Spectacular,”  the athletic spectacle featured Biles, the rest of Team USA except Sunisa Lee, along with additional world-class gymnasts. Presented by Athleta, the high-energy show lasted from Sept. 21 through Nov. 7 as the gymnasts travelled across 32 cities to perform for thousands of fans. The slideshow showed images of behind-the-scenes moments and on the road snaps as Biles posed with her teammates and tour pals. She sported an array of white sneakers throughout...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Simone Biles’s Latest Instagram Post Is Giving Major Modern Rapunzel Vibes (& Yes We Found Her Exact Dress)

Simone Biles will always be remembered as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but in the past few months she’s also been solidifying herself as something of a fashion icon. She’s posted photos to Instagram wearing trendy cut-out dresses, Gucci pool wraps, a leather corset mini dress and matching gloves and modeling her new collaboration with Athleta Girl. And who could forget her incredible Met Gala look by AREA x Athleta? But Biles’s latest post might just be our favorite yet, and it’s giving us major modern Rapunzel vibes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
onlyinbridgeport.com

Check Out Simone Biles And All-Star Gymnasts At Webster Bank Arena Nov. 3

The GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR starring SIMONE BILES is a celebration of powerful female athletes who, together, are a united force proudly representing the sport of women’s gymnastics and inspiring the next generation of athletes. Biles and an all-star team of gymnasts featuring Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee,...
COMBAT SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Gold Over America Tour Was Spectacular — and You Can Now Watch All the Excitement From Home

As animated gold numbers counted down on the Barclays Center jumbotron, I knew the Gold Over America Tour would be flashy and fun, but I wasn't prepared for the emotions it evoked. The world of elite gymnastics (and the sport as a whole) continues to face a reckoning after the longstanding culture of abuse, and this show, full of entertaining dance numbers and high-flying flips, signified a larger message of resilience and hope for young gymnasts. I cried quite a few times — especially during a spoken word piece from former UCLA Bruin Katelyn Ohashi and one segment where home videos played across the screen to Coldplay's "Fix You."
GYMNASTICS
E! News

Gymnast Jordan Chiles Says Media Reacted to Simone Biles' Olympics Withdrawal "The Wrong Way"

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles still has trouble balancing her array of feelings surrounding the unexpected twists of the 2020 Tokyo Games. As seen in a preview clip exclusive to E! News, the 20-year-old member of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team is a guest on Facebook Watch's talk show Peace of Mind With Taraji on Monday, Nov. 8. During the visit, Jordan told co-hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about finding out that she would step in for Simone Biles after the superstar withdrew midway through the gymnastics team final in July.
GYMNASTICS
NJ.com

How much are tickets to see Simone Biles at the Barclays Center?

Fresh off the Olympics, four-time gold medalist Simone Biles has already returned to the mat for her ongoing Gold Over America Tour. “I love the sport of gymnastics and wanted to help create a show that celebrates the pure joy of performing,” said Simone Biles. “I believe there is GOLD inside of us all and it’s time to let that GOLD shine.”
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Simone Biles, all-star team of gymnasts perform in Bridgeport

Simone Biles and an all-star team of gymnasts performed in Bridgeport at the Webster Bank Arena Wednesday night for the Gold Over America Tour. The Gold Over America tour stars Biles and is a celebration of female athletes representing the sport of women's gymnastics. Biles and an all-star team of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
