Simone Biles Taking Break From Gymnastics to Figure Out 'What I Really Want to Do'

Talking Travel, Mental Health, and More with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. When it comes to role models for our children, especially our girls and young athletes, we couldn't ask for anyone better than Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. Last week, Biles, Chiles, and other U.S. gymnasts wrapped up their 32-city Gold Over America Tour in Boston. They took time out of their busy tour schedule to speak with us about mental health (including Simone's new partnership with mental health app Cerebral), travel, playing sports as a child, and some of their favorite cities from the tour (here's looking at you, DC!).

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO