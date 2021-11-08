CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Jury selected in trial of homicide suspect in La Crosse

By Jourdan Vian
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The trial of Shavonte Thompson — accused of shooting 18-year-old Javier Hall in 2019 — began Monday with the selection of a jury.

Jury selection took a little over an hour while potential jurors were asked if they have any connection to the case or remembered anything from the news coverage when it happened.

Thompson was charged in 2019 with first-degree intentional homicide in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Thompson shot Hall at about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, near a storage facility on La Crosse’s North Side. Police arrived on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue to find Ayers with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the criminal complaint, Thompson was driven to the area by a relative, Odell Thompson, who has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and aiding a felon.

Shavonte Thompson left La Crosse after the incident. A warrant was issued for his arrest Nov. 21, 2019, and he was taken into custody Jan. 13, 2020. The trial was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

He appeared in court in front of Judge Gloria Doyle Monday along with his attorney Patrick Flanagan. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch them live on the News 8 Now Facebook page .

