The University of Minnesota has announced a substantial expansion of Native American student tuition support, placing its free and reduced tuition program for Native American students among the most comprehensive in the nation. Beginning in the fall of 2022, the U of M will offer free or reduced tuition on all of its five campuses—Twin Cities, Rochester, Morris, Duluth, or Crookston—to students who are enrolled citizens in one of Minnesota’s 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO