CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bear Caught Trying To Hibernate Under Family Home in Colorado

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We've had bears wander through before, but none settling in," resident Michael Payne...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

eh no thanks
7d ago

Omg. Let him be. Hes doing nothing but sleeping for a few months. Everybody wants to live in the country or mountains but have no wildlife. Go back to the CITY, where you belong surrounded by black top!

Reply(1)
8
GanjaGma420
7d ago

leave that baby alone. he has to go somewhere since we took their environment away. he won't bother you. he's too sleepy.

Reply
10
Joseph Stewart
7d ago

This article is only "news" to the most ignorant and uneducated among us. Bears hibernate. Houses are warm. Houses offer a wind-break. Houses work! Any questions?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bangor Daily News

A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera

Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
MAINE STATE
New Country 99.1

Moose Stomps Dog To Death In Front Of Owners On Hiking Trail

This is just one of those stories that is so heartbreaking in every way, shape and form. Over the past several weeks, there have been an influx in moose encounters all over Colorado due to rutting season (which is basically their mating season) where moose can become more aggressive than usual. It's important to always remember that moose are NOT afraid of people or dogs and that was a painful reminder to the owners of a dog named Arlo who was trampled to death on a hiking trail on Saturday.
FRISCO, CO
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Cause of death revealed for Colorado hiker whose dog was found wandering near highway

The Boulder County coroner's office says a hiker whose body was found in the mountains of northern Colorado likely died of hypothermia or being exposed to the elements. CBS Denver reported 27-year-old Joshua Hall, of Arvada, went missing in February and was found dead in July near the Diamond Lake Trail west of Boulder. Hall's autopsy says the area where he was hiking had "extremely cold and snowy weather conditions" at the time.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nederland, CO
State
Colorado State
Nederland, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
My Country 95.5

Photographer Shares Rare Video of Yellowstone’s Wapiti Wolf Pack

You could visit Yellowstone a million times and likely never see what a photographer recently witnessed. He came face-to-snout with nearly the entire Wapiti Wolf Pack. George Bumann teaches a class on the intelligence of animals which is likely why he seems to love exploring Yellowstone National Park and observing wildlife in its original element. Here's how George described what he witnessed:
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernation#Bears#Fox#Kdvr
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
UPI News

Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman having a cigarette on her front porch was approached by a wandering bear that licked her on the hand. Melanie Porter said she was smoking and sitting in a chair on her front porch Thursday night in Quesnel when she spotted movement in her front yard that she initially thought was a neighborhood cat.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
OutThere Colorado

Jaws of Life used to save deer from slow death in Colorado

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the metal bar railing of a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another video filmed in Colorado serves as a reminder to use common sense when you’re around wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continually warning people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy