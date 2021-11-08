Bear Caught Trying To Hibernate Under Family Home in Colorado
"We've had bears wander through before, but none settling in," resident Michael Payne...www.newsweek.com
"We've had bears wander through before, but none settling in," resident Michael Payne...www.newsweek.com
Omg. Let him be. Hes doing nothing but sleeping for a few months. Everybody wants to live in the country or mountains but have no wildlife. Go back to the CITY, where you belong surrounded by black top!
leave that baby alone. he has to go somewhere since we took their environment away. he won't bother you. he's too sleepy.
This article is only "news" to the most ignorant and uneducated among us. Bears hibernate. Houses are warm. Houses offer a wind-break. Houses work! Any questions?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14