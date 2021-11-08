2 men in custody in connection with assault of Joliet police officer

JOLIET, Ill. — Two men are in custody after a Joliet police officer was assaulted while responding to a welfare check call Sunday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the Riverwalk Homes in the 300 block of North Broadway Street at approximately 6:42 p.m. for a welfare check after a 911 hang-up call.

According to police, an officer encountered a suspect moving aggressively towards the officer upon arrival in the building’s hallway.

The suspect, 39-year-old man James Webb, continued to move toward the officer and ignored commands to stop before physically assaulting the officer. Webb was taken into custody by the same officer shortly thereafter.

While the officer was arresting Webb, an additional suspect, 35-year-old Antonio Tobar attacked the officer from behind, placing the officer in a headlock.

The officer briefly lost consciousness and continued to struggle with Tobar, as Webb began stomping on the officer’s head and spitting on him while he was on the ground.

The officer requested emergency assistance after unsuccessfully deploying his taser.

A Riverwalk Homes security guard then intervened in the struggle, ending the attack on the officer. Additional officers then took Tobar into custody without further incident.

The officer sustained numerous injuries and was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in stable condition.

James Webb was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault to a peace officer, mob action, felony resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Antonio Tobar was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, obstructing justice and mob action.

There is currently no further information.

