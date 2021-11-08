CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

2 men in custody in connection with assault of Joliet police officer

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0qLB_0cq9QVpg00

JOLIET, Ill. — Two men are in custody after a Joliet police officer was assaulted while responding to a welfare check call Sunday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the Riverwalk Homes in the 300 block of North Broadway Street at approximately 6:42 p.m. for a welfare check after a 911 hang-up call.

According to police, an officer encountered a suspect moving aggressively towards the officer upon arrival in the building’s hallway.

The suspect, 39-year-old man James Webb, continued to move toward the officer and ignored commands to stop before physically assaulting the officer. Webb was taken into custody by the same officer shortly thereafter.

While the officer was arresting Webb, an additional suspect, 35-year-old Antonio Tobar attacked the officer from behind, placing the officer in a headlock.

The officer briefly lost consciousness and continued to struggle with Tobar, as Webb began stomping on the officer’s head and spitting on him while he was on the ground.

The officer requested emergency assistance after unsuccessfully deploying his taser.

A Riverwalk Homes security guard then intervened in the struggle, ending the attack on the officer. Additional officers then took Tobar into custody without further incident.

The officer sustained numerous injuries and was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in stable condition.

James Webb was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault to a peace officer, mob action, felony resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Antonio Tobar was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, obstructing justice and mob action.

There is currently no further information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 shot, 1 fatally outside church in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A shooting outside a church in Gary Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another person injured, according to police. Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 600 block of Rhode Island Street just before 2:20 p.m. Saturday and discovered a second person shot at the location […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Suburban man charged with first-degree murder in death of Wheeling mother

WHEELING, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of a Wheeling mother and her 1-year-old daughter. Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check. Police determined her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn “Angel” […]
WHEELING, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
WGN News

Suspect at large after shooting at Safariland in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A suspect is at-large after a shooting at Safariland in Villa Park, according to police. Police said a shooting occurred at Safariland at approximately 7 p.m., located at 701 West North Avenue. After the shooting, a suspect was witnessed running into a residential area near North Lincoln Avenue and West Roy […]
VILLA PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Peace Officer#The Riverwalk Homes#Wgn Tv
WGN News

18-year-old man charged with murder of 24-year-old U of C graduate

CHICAGO — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a University of Chicago graduate earlier this week in Hyde Park, Chicago police announced. Alton Spann, 18, is being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Dennis Zheng, 24, was shot to death during a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gathering on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed and a woman injured Saturday after a shooting at a gathering on Chicago’s West Side. Police said the 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were inside at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue in the city’s North Austin neighborhood when an unidentified person […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

28-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Austin community area Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was leaving a residence in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 7:10 p.m. when witnesses heard gunshots. The man was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver found dead after vehicle pulled from suburban pond

WESTMONT, Ill. – West suburban police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that sent a car into a pond.  A car was fully submerged when Westmont Fire and police arrived at the scene just before 11 Sunday morning near Route 83.  Water rescue crews then pulled the driver’s body from the car. The unidentified […]
WESTMONT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

3 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park. Chicago police said three men were shot on the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. All three were standing outside when they heard gunshots and felt pain. A 22-year-old man was shot in...
WGN News

Police investigating vehicles stolen from Antioch car dealership

ANTIOCH, Ill. — Authorities in Antioch are investigating two separate car thefts from a Ford dealership in the last week. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 6, A 2019 F-350 was stolen from Kunes Country Ford, located in the 100 block of IL-173. Police believe multiple suspects arrived at the dealership in two separate vehicles. […]
ANTIOCH, IL
WGN TV

Missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township found safe in Illinois

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Amber Alert was canceled Friday night for a 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township. The alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Arrest warrants were issued for Jonathan Lee Stinnett, who was accused of kidnapping her.
WGN News

Oak Park bike shop severely damaged by drunk driver

OAK PARK, Ill. — A bicycle shop in Oak Park was severely damaged Thursday night after a drunk driver crashed into the front of the building. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, Barnard’s Schwinn Cyclery owner Jeff Hajduk got a call from his security company that a car had crashed into his store in the […]
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

WGN News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy